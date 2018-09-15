MLB standings
American League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
z-Boston;102;47;.685;—
New York;91;57;.615;10½
Tampa Bay;81;66;.551;20
Toronto;66;82;.446;35½
Baltimore;42;106;.284;59½
CENTRAL DIVISION
x-Cleveland;83;65;.561;—
Minnesota;67;81;.453;16
Detroit;60;88;.405;23
Chicago;59;89;.399;24
Kansas City;52;96;.351;31
WEST DIVISION
Houston;93;55;.628;—
Oakland;90;59;.604;3½
Seattle;81;66;.551;11½
Los Angeles;73;75;.493;20
Texas;63;84;.429;29½
z-clinched playoff berth, x-clinched division
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
New York;91;57;.615;—
Oakland;90;59;.604;—
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cleveland 15, Detroit 0
Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7
Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5
Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0
Houston 10, Arizona 4
Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3
Texas at San Diego, late
Seattle at L.A. Angels, late
GAMES TODAY
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Baltimore (Hess 3-10), 12:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 12:05 p.m.
Toronto (Pannone 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 12:05 p.m.
Detroit (Liriano 4-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 12:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 12-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gibson 7-13) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 1:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 3:07 p.m.
Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
National League
EAST DIVISION
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;83;65;.561;—
Philadelphia;76;71;.517;6½
Washington;75;74;.503;8½
New York;69;79;.466;14
Miami;57;91;.385;26
CENTRAL DIVISION
Chicago;87;61;.588;—
Milwaukee;85;64;.570;2½
St. Louis;81;68;.544;6½
Pittsburgh;73;74;.497;13½
Cincinnati;63;86;.423;24½
WEST DIVISION
Colorado;81;66;.551;—
Los Angeles;82;67;.550;—
Arizona;78;71;.523;4
San Francisco;69;79;.466;12½
San Diego;59;89;.399;22½
WILD-CARD GLANCE
;W;L;Pct;WCGB
Milwaukee;85;64;.570;—
Los Angeles;82;67;.550;—
St. Louis;81;68;.544;1
Arizona;78;71;.523;4
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4
Washington 7, Atlanta 1
Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3
Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, Miami 4
Houston 10, Arizona 4
Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1
Texas at San Diego, late
Colorado at San Francisco, late
GAMES TODAY
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 12:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 6-12) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 12:35 p.m.
Washington (Roark 8-15) at Atlanta (Newcomb 12-8), 12:35 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 1:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-7), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 9-12) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-9), 1:20 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 4-6) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-3), 3:05 p.m.
Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
