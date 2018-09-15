Subscribe for 33¢ / day
MLB standings

American League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

z-Boston;102;47;.685;—

New York;91;57;.615;10½

Tampa Bay;81;66;.551;20

Toronto;66;82;.446;35½

Baltimore;42;106;.284;59½

CENTRAL DIVISION

x-Cleveland;83;65;.561;—

Minnesota;67;81;.453;16

Detroit;60;88;.405;23

Chicago;59;89;.399;24

Kansas City;52;96;.351;31

WEST DIVISION

Houston;93;55;.628;—

Oakland;90;59;.604;3½

Seattle;81;66;.551;11½

Los Angeles;73;75;.493;20

Texas;63;84;.429;29½

z-clinched playoff berth, x-clinched division

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

New York;91;57;.615;—

Oakland;90;59;.604;—

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Cleveland 15, Detroit 0

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Toronto 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Tampa Bay 7, Oakland 5

Chicago White Sox 2, Baltimore 0

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Kansas City 10, Minnesota 3

Texas at San Diego, late

Seattle at L.A. Angels, late

GAMES TODAY

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-10) at Baltimore (Hess 3-10), 12:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 12:05 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Lynn 9-10), 12:05 p.m.

Detroit (Liriano 4-10) at Cleveland (Bieber 10-3), 12:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-6) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gibson 7-13) at Kansas City (Junis 8-12), 1:15 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 12-9) at L.A. Angels (Barria 10-9), 3:07 p.m.

Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

National League

EAST DIVISION

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;83;65;.561;—

Philadelphia;76;71;.517;6½

Washington;75;74;.503;8½

New York;69;79;.466;14

Miami;57;91;.385;26

CENTRAL DIVISION

Chicago;87;61;.588;—

Milwaukee;85;64;.570;2½

St. Louis;81;68;.544;6½

Pittsburgh;73;74;.497;13½

Cincinnati;63;86;.423;24½

WEST DIVISION

Colorado;81;66;.551;—

Los Angeles;82;67;.550;—

Arizona;78;71;.523;4

San Francisco;69;79;.466;12½

San Diego;59;89;.399;22½

WILD-CARD GLANCE

;W;L;Pct;WCGB

Milwaukee;85;64;.570;—

Los Angeles;82;67;.550;—

St. Louis;81;68;.544;1

Arizona;78;71;.523;4

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Dodgers 17, St. Louis 4

Washington 7, Atlanta 1

Boston 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 1, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, Miami 4

Houston 10, Arizona 4

Pittsburgh 3, Milwaukee 1

Texas at San Diego, late

Colorado at San Francisco, late

GAMES TODAY

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 8-9) at Boston (Sale 12-4), 12:05 p.m.

Miami (Urena 6-12) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 10-9), 12:35 p.m.

Washington (Roark 8-15) at Atlanta (Newcomb 12-8), 12:35 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 14-9) at Houston (Verlander 15-9), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 12-9) at Milwaukee (Chacin 14-7), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 9-12) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 13-9), 1:20 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 4-6) at San Francisco (Rodriguez 6-3), 3:05 p.m.

Texas (Minor 12-7) at San Diego (Nix 2-3), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 8-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 6:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

