Clip art baseball

MLB standings

American League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Tampa Bay;11;4;.733;—

New York;6;8;.429;4½

Baltimore;6;9;.400;5

Boston;5;10;.333;6

Toronto;5;10;.333;6

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;7;4;.636;—

Cleveland;8;6;.571;½

Detroit;8;6;.571;½

Chicago;4;9;.308;4

Kansas City;4;10;.286;4½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Seattle;13;3;.813;—

Houston;9;5;.643;3

Oakland;10;8;.556;4

Los Angeles;8;7;.533;4½

Texas;6;7;.462;5½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Oakland at Texas, ppd.

Baltimore 9, Boston 5

N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 4, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

Houston at Seattle, late

GAMES TODAY

Baltimore (Means 1-1) at Boston (Price 0-1), 12:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 12:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0) at Toronto (Stroman 0-2), 12:07 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Kluber 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 1-1), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 1:20 p.m.

Oakland (Anderson 3-0) at Texas (Miller 0-1), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Cole 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 3:10 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

Baltimore at Boston, 10:05 a.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

National League

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;9;4;.692;—

Philadelphia;8;5;.615;1

Atlanta;7;6;.538;2

Washington;7;6;.538;2

Miami;4;11;.267;6

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Milwaukee;9;5;.643;—

St. Louis;8;5;.615;½

Pittsburgh;7;6;.538;1½

Chicago;5;9;.357;4

Cincinnati;4;8;.333;4

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

San Diego;10;5;.667;—

Los Angeles;8;7;.533;2

San Francisco;7;9;.438;3½

Arizona;6;8;.429;3½

Colorado;3;12;.200;7

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5

San Francisco 5, Colorado 2

Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2

Miami 10, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, late

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, late

San Diego at Arizona, late

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, late

GAMES TODAY

Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 12:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 1:20 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Holland 1-1), 3:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lauer 2-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) vs. Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at Monterrey, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 1-1), 6:05 p.m.

GAMES MONDAY

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

College

AMERICAN RIVERS

Dubuque 5-16-8, Martin Luther 0-0-0

Coe 7-2, Buena Vista 6-1

Wartburg 7-1, Nebraska-Wesleyan 4-4

Luther 12-7, Central 0-5

BIG TEN

Purdue 9-3, Iowa 5-6

Rutgers 6, Michigan State 3

Indiana 5-9, Evansville 1-3

Northwestern 13, Maryland 7

Nebraska 4, Penn State 2

Ohio State 10, Michigan 4

Linescores

WARTBURG 7-1, NEB.-WESLEYAN 4-4

First game

Neb. Wesleyan;000;110;110  --  4;8;2

Wartburg;021;400;00x  --  7;12;2

Connor Cech, Tucker McHugh (5) and Will Watkins. Dylan Gotto, Eybers (9) and Baumann. WP -- Gotto (3-3). LP -- Cech (0-6). 2B -- Goodhue, Hovick, Nunemaker (Wartburg). 3B. -- Nunemaker (Wartburg). HR -- Winterstein (Wesleyan).

Second game

Neb. Wesleyan;000;301;000  --  4;8;1

Wartburg;001;000;000  --  1;11;0

Riley Ward, Josh Seifert (8) and Will Watkins. Ben Milewski, Aaron Eybers (4) and Joesph Baumann, Andrew Walker, Robert Primrose. WP -- Ward (3-1). LP -- Milewski (1-4). 3B -- Hovick, Nunemaker (Wartburg).  

LUTHER 12-7, CENTRAL 0-5

First game

Central;000;000;0  --  0;2;5

Luther;231;150;x  --  12;15;1

Nick Long, Kyle Wright (5) and Trevor Kimm. Joey Cardamon, Nick Dufoe (6) and Luke Plunkett. WP -- Cardamon (4-2). LP -- Long (2-4). 2B -- Plunkett (Luther).

Second game

Central;201;010;001  --  5;8;1

Luther;001;201;03x  --  7;7;1

Tyler Steward, Rece Martin (5), Marcus Wenzel (9) and Blake Wooten. Colin Coffey, Ross Hinst (9) and Plunkett. WP -- Coffey (4-2). LP -- Martin (2-1). Save -- Hingst (1). 2B -- Moore, Saunders, Wood (Central). Athman, Vander Line, Schnobrich (Luther).

PURDUE 9-3, IOWA 5-6

First game

Iowa;000;131;000 -- 5;6;1

Purdue;130;000;50x -- 9;13;1

Baumann, Davitt (6), Hoffman (7), Ritter (8) and Martin. Bohm, Johnson (6), Moore (7), Hofstra (8) and Fascia. WP -- Moore (Purdue). LP -- Davitt (Iowa). 2B -- Sher 2 (Iowa). 3B -- Fascia, Nasuti (Purdue). HRs -- Wetrich, Bonner (Purdue).

Second game

Iowa;020;000;040 -- 6;10;0

Purdue;110;000;010 -- 3;7;0

Judkins, Leonard (8) and Martin. Beard, Peterson (8) and Fascia. WP -- Judkins (4-3). LP -- Beard (0-5). Save -- Leonard (8). 2B -- Wetrich (Iowa), Howe (Purdue). HRs -- Norman (Iowa), Peterson (Purdue).

Minor leagues

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Oklahoma City 3, Iowa 0

NOTE: Second game, late

Midwest League

Kane County 9, Peoria 3

Peoria 1, Kane County 0

Great Lakes 10, West Michigan 1

South Bend 6, Lansing 0

Clinton 7, Beloit 6, 10 innings

Cedar Rapids 2, Burlington 1

Quad Cities 6, Wisconsin 1

Lake County at Dayton, late

Fort Wayne at Bowling Green, late

