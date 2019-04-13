MLB standings
American League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Tampa Bay;11;4;.733;—
New York;6;8;.429;4½
Baltimore;6;9;.400;5
Boston;5;10;.333;6
Toronto;5;10;.333;6
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Minnesota;7;4;.636;—
Cleveland;8;6;.571;½
Detroit;8;6;.571;½
Chicago;4;9;.308;4
Kansas City;4;10;.286;4½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Seattle;13;3;.813;—
Houston;9;5;.643;3
Oakland;10;8;.556;4
Los Angeles;8;7;.533;4½
Texas;6;7;.462;5½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Oakland at Texas, ppd.
Baltimore 9, Boston 5
N.Y. Yankees 4, Chicago White Sox 0
Minnesota 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5
Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0
Houston at Seattle, late
GAMES TODAY
Baltimore (Means 1-1) at Boston (Price 0-1), 12:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 1-0), 12:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 2-0) at Toronto (Stroman 0-2), 12:07 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 0-1) at Minnesota (Berrios 1-1), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Kluber 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 1-1), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 1:20 p.m.
Oakland (Anderson 3-0) at Texas (Miller 0-1), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Cole 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-0), 3:10 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
Baltimore at Boston, 10:05 a.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
National League
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;9;4;.692;—
Philadelphia;8;5;.615;1
Atlanta;7;6;.538;2
Washington;7;6;.538;2
Miami;4;11;.267;6
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Milwaukee;9;5;.643;—
St. Louis;8;5;.615;½
Pittsburgh;7;6;.538;1½
Chicago;5;9;.357;4
Cincinnati;4;8;.333;4
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
San Diego;10;5;.667;—
Los Angeles;8;7;.533;2
San Francisco;7;9;.438;3½
Arizona;6;8;.429;3½
Colorado;3;12;.200;7
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
L.A. Angels 6, Chicago Cubs 5
San Francisco 5, Colorado 2
Washington 3, Pittsburgh 2
Miami 10, Philadelphia 3
St. Louis vs. Cincinnati at Monterrey, late
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, late
San Diego at Arizona, late
Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, late
GAMES TODAY
Philadelphia (Velasquez 0-0) at Miami (Urena 0-3), 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 0-2) at Washington (Scherzer 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Cahill 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 0-0), 1:20 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 1-1) at San Francisco (Holland 1-1), 3:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Stripling 0-1), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 2-1) at Arizona (Greinke 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) vs. Cincinnati (DeSclafani 0-1) at Monterrey, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at Atlanta (Teheran 1-1), 6:05 p.m.
GAMES MONDAY
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.
College
AMERICAN RIVERS
Dubuque 5-16-8, Martin Luther 0-0-0
Coe 7-2, Buena Vista 6-1
Wartburg 7-1, Nebraska-Wesleyan 4-4
Luther 12-7, Central 0-5
BIG TEN
Purdue 9-3, Iowa 5-6
Rutgers 6, Michigan State 3
Indiana 5-9, Evansville 1-3
Northwestern 13, Maryland 7
Nebraska 4, Penn State 2
Ohio State 10, Michigan 4
Linescores
WARTBURG 7-1, NEB.-WESLEYAN 4-4
First game
Neb. Wesleyan;000;110;110 -- 4;8;2
Wartburg;021;400;00x -- 7;12;2
Connor Cech, Tucker McHugh (5) and Will Watkins. Dylan Gotto, Eybers (9) and Baumann. WP -- Gotto (3-3). LP -- Cech (0-6). 2B -- Goodhue, Hovick, Nunemaker (Wartburg). 3B. -- Nunemaker (Wartburg). HR -- Winterstein (Wesleyan).
Second game
Neb. Wesleyan;000;301;000 -- 4;8;1
Wartburg;001;000;000 -- 1;11;0
Riley Ward, Josh Seifert (8) and Will Watkins. Ben Milewski, Aaron Eybers (4) and Joesph Baumann, Andrew Walker, Robert Primrose. WP -- Ward (3-1). LP -- Milewski (1-4). 3B -- Hovick, Nunemaker (Wartburg).
LUTHER 12-7, CENTRAL 0-5
First game
Central;000;000;0 -- 0;2;5
Luther;231;150;x -- 12;15;1
Nick Long, Kyle Wright (5) and Trevor Kimm. Joey Cardamon, Nick Dufoe (6) and Luke Plunkett. WP -- Cardamon (4-2). LP -- Long (2-4). 2B -- Plunkett (Luther).
Second game
Central;201;010;001 -- 5;8;1
Luther;001;201;03x -- 7;7;1
Tyler Steward, Rece Martin (5), Marcus Wenzel (9) and Blake Wooten. Colin Coffey, Ross Hinst (9) and Plunkett. WP -- Coffey (4-2). LP -- Martin (2-1). Save -- Hingst (1). 2B -- Moore, Saunders, Wood (Central). Athman, Vander Line, Schnobrich (Luther).
PURDUE 9-3, IOWA 5-6
First game
Iowa;000;131;000 -- 5;6;1
Purdue;130;000;50x -- 9;13;1
Baumann, Davitt (6), Hoffman (7), Ritter (8) and Martin. Bohm, Johnson (6), Moore (7), Hofstra (8) and Fascia. WP -- Moore (Purdue). LP -- Davitt (Iowa). 2B -- Sher 2 (Iowa). 3B -- Fascia, Nasuti (Purdue). HRs -- Wetrich, Bonner (Purdue).
Second game
Iowa;020;000;040 -- 6;10;0
Purdue;110;000;010 -- 3;7;0
Judkins, Leonard (8) and Martin. Beard, Peterson (8) and Fascia. WP -- Judkins (4-3). LP -- Beard (0-5). Save -- Leonard (8). 2B -- Wetrich (Iowa), Howe (Purdue). HRs -- Norman (Iowa), Peterson (Purdue).
Minor leagues
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Oklahoma City 3, Iowa 0
NOTE: Second game, late
Midwest League
Kane County 9, Peoria 3
Peoria 1, Kane County 0
Great Lakes 10, West Michigan 1
South Bend 6, Lansing 0
Clinton 7, Beloit 6, 10 innings
Cedar Rapids 2, Burlington 1
Quad Cities 6, Wisconsin 1
Lake County at Dayton, late
Fort Wayne at Bowling Green, late
