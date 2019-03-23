Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

AMERICAN LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

New York;16;9;.640

Kansas City;18;12;.600

Houston;16;11;.593

Cleveland;16;12;.571

Oakland;11;8;.579

Minnesota;14;12;.538

Seattle;10;9;.526

Los Angeles;14;14;.500

Detroit;14;14;.500

Toronto;13;13;.500

Tampa Bay;12;15;.444

Baltimore;12;15;.444

Boston;12;15;.444

Texas;12;16;.429

Chicago;9;17;.346

NATIONAL LEAGUE

;W;L;Pct.

San Diego;16;10;.615

Washington;16;10;.615

Chicago;16;12;.571

Milwaukee;17;13;.567

Miami;15;12;.556

Pittsburgh;14;14;.500

San Francisco;13;13;.500

Philadelphia;12;14;.462

Los Angeles;12;14;.462

Atlanta;13;16;.448

Arizona;12;15;.444

Colorado;12;15;.444

St. Louis;11;15;.423

New York;11;16;.407

Cincinnati;8;16;.333

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Louis 4, Washington 4

Pittsburgh (ss) 5, Philadelphia 3

N.Y. Mets 12, Atlanta 2

Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7

Toronto (ss) 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 12, Pittsburgh (ss) 3

Toronto (ss) 8, Canada Jr. 3

Milwaukee (ss) 7, Texas 3

Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 5

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2

Kansas City 6, Milwaukee (ss) 4

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Minnesota 8, Baltimore 7

Houston 5, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., late

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Indiana 13, Iowa 1

Northern Sun

Northern St. 2-3, Upper Iowa 1-4

Wayne St. 8-2, Minn.-Duluth 3-1

Winona St. 3-6, SW Minnesota St. 2-5

Augustana 12-4, U-Mary 1-3

St. Cloud St. 12, Sioux Falls 7

Minnesota St. Mankato 7, Minot St. 0

American Rivers

Dubuque 3-3, Wartburg 2-5

Coe 16-7, Central 7-1

Simpson 8-9, Buena Vista 5-7

St. John's (Minn.) 6-7, Luther 4-12

Iowa college

Cornell 9-5, Dominican 7-17

Grinnell 6-0, Macalester 4-7

Linescores

INDIANA 13, IOWA 1

Iowa;000;000;100 -- 1;5;0

Indiana;022;243;00x -- 13;13;0

Baumann, Shimp (3), Foster (4), Irvine (5) Ketelsen (7) and Martin, McCleary. Gordon, Scott (8), Long (9) and Fineman, Cross. WP -- Gordon (2-3). LP -- Baumann (0-2). 2B -- Lloyd (Ind), Fineman (Ind), Richardson (Ind). 3B -- Houston (Ind). HR -- Norman (Iowa), Gorski (Ind).

Records: Iowa 11-9, 0-2. Indiana 14-8, 2-0.

NORTHERN ST. 2, UPPER IOWA 1

First game

Northern St.;100;001;0 -- 2;5;0

Upper Iowa;100;000;0 -- 1;2;1

Chevalier and Stilson. Snider, Lieb (6) and Scieszinski. WP -- Chevalier (2-2). LP -- Snider (1-1). 2B -- Stilson (NS), Barreneche (NS).

