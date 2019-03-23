MLB preseason
AMERICAN LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
New York;16;9;.640
Kansas City;18;12;.600
Houston;16;11;.593
Cleveland;16;12;.571
Oakland;11;8;.579
Minnesota;14;12;.538
Seattle;10;9;.526
Los Angeles;14;14;.500
Detroit;14;14;.500
Toronto;13;13;.500
Tampa Bay;12;15;.444
Baltimore;12;15;.444
Boston;12;15;.444
Texas;12;16;.429
Chicago;9;17;.346
NATIONAL LEAGUE
;W;L;Pct.
San Diego;16;10;.615
Washington;16;10;.615
Chicago;16;12;.571
Milwaukee;17;13;.567
Miami;15;12;.556
Pittsburgh;14;14;.500
San Francisco;13;13;.500
Philadelphia;12;14;.462
Los Angeles;12;14;.462
Atlanta;13;16;.448
Arizona;12;15;.444
Colorado;12;15;.444
St. Louis;11;15;.423
New York;11;16;.407
Cincinnati;8;16;.333
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
St. Louis 4, Washington 4
Pittsburgh (ss) 5, Philadelphia 3
N.Y. Mets 12, Atlanta 2
Detroit 8, Tampa Bay 7
Toronto (ss) 7, N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 12, Pittsburgh (ss) 3
Toronto (ss) 8, Canada Jr. 3
Milwaukee (ss) 7, Texas 3
Chicago White Sox 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Cleveland 8, Cincinnati 5
San Francisco 3, Arizona 2
Kansas City 6, Milwaukee (ss) 4
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Minnesota 8, Baltimore 7
Houston 5, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs vs. Colorado at Scottsdale, Ariz., late
College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Indiana 13, Iowa 1
Northern Sun
Northern St. 2-3, Upper Iowa 1-4
Wayne St. 8-2, Minn.-Duluth 3-1
Winona St. 3-6, SW Minnesota St. 2-5
Augustana 12-4, U-Mary 1-3
St. Cloud St. 12, Sioux Falls 7
Minnesota St. Mankato 7, Minot St. 0
American Rivers
Dubuque 3-3, Wartburg 2-5
Coe 16-7, Central 7-1
Simpson 8-9, Buena Vista 5-7
St. John's (Minn.) 6-7, Luther 4-12
Iowa college
Cornell 9-5, Dominican 7-17
Grinnell 6-0, Macalester 4-7
Linescores
INDIANA 13, IOWA 1
Iowa;000;000;100 -- 1;5;0
Indiana;022;243;00x -- 13;13;0
Baumann, Shimp (3), Foster (4), Irvine (5) Ketelsen (7) and Martin, McCleary. Gordon, Scott (8), Long (9) and Fineman, Cross. WP -- Gordon (2-3). LP -- Baumann (0-2). 2B -- Lloyd (Ind), Fineman (Ind), Richardson (Ind). 3B -- Houston (Ind). HR -- Norman (Iowa), Gorski (Ind).
Records: Iowa 11-9, 0-2. Indiana 14-8, 2-0.
NORTHERN ST. 2, UPPER IOWA 1
First game
Northern St.;100;001;0 -- 2;5;0
Upper Iowa;100;000;0 -- 1;2;1
Chevalier and Stilson. Snider, Lieb (6) and Scieszinski. WP -- Chevalier (2-2). LP -- Snider (1-1). 2B -- Stilson (NS), Barreneche (NS).
