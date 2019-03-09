MLB preseason
N.Y. Mets 10, Boston 2
Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 1
Baltimore (ss) 17, Tampa Bay 15
Atlanta 6, Detroit 4
Houston 9, St. Louis 3
Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7
Chicago Cubs (ss) 11, L.A. Angels (ss) 4
Cleveland 7, Colorado (ss) 1
Chicago White Sox 12, Texas 2
L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 0
Milwaukee (ss) 11, Oakland 2
Chicago Cubs (ss) 8, San Francisco 0
Milwaukee (ss) 5, L.A. Angels (ss) 1
Arizona (ss) 13, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore (ss) 1
Miami 2, Washington 1
Arizona (ss) vs. Colorado (ss) at Monterrey, MX, late
Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late
College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa at Evansville, ccd.
Northern Sun
Briar Cliff 12, Bemidji St. 5
Winona St. 10, Seton Hill 9
Augustana 6, Grand Valley St. 2
Jamestown (N.D.) 4, Concordia-St. Paul 2
Minn.-Crookston 7, West Virginia Wesleyan 6
Minot St. 16, Concordia (Neb.) 3
Minot St. 11, Concordia-St. Paul 1
Winona St. 9, West Chester (Pa.) 2
Northwood 8, Northern St. 6
Augustana 17, New York Tech 7
U-Mary 5, Sioux Falls 4
Concordia (Neb) 10, SW Minnesota St. 8
American Rivers
Mass.-Darmouth 6-4, Wartburg 0-5, 2nd game 10 innings
Loras 9, Cornell 7
Buena Vista 16-8, Grinnell 18-8, 1st game 11 innings
Washington-St. Louis 7, Luther 0
Linescores
MASS.-DART. 6-4, WARTBURG 0-5
First game
Mass.-Dart.;010;023;0 -- 6;6;0
Wartburg;000;000;0 -- 0;3;1
Maitland and Baker. B. Milewski, M. Milewski (6) and Baumann. WP -- Maitland. LP -- B. Milewski. 2B -- DiSarcina (MD), Knell (MD).
Second game
Wartburg;000;040;000;1 -- 5;8;0
Mass.-Dart.;100;030;000;0 -- 4;13;2
Kilpatrick, Jeffery (7) and Baumann. Levy, Berdecia (4), Stafford (5), Tellier (6), Sollitto (8), Genovezos (10), DelVecchio (10) and Harrington. WP -- Jeffery. LP -- DelVecchio. 2B -- Ridge (Wart), DiSarcina (MD). HR -- Knell (MD).
Records: Wartburg 2-5, Mass.-Dartmouth 1-3.
