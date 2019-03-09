Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

N.Y. Mets 10, Boston 2

Minnesota 10, Pittsburgh 1

Baltimore (ss) 17, Tampa Bay 15

Atlanta 6, Detroit 4

Houston 9, St. Louis 3

Toronto 8, Philadelphia 7

Chicago Cubs (ss) 11, L.A. Angels (ss) 4

Cleveland 7, Colorado (ss) 1

Chicago White Sox 12, Texas 2

L.A. Dodgers 2, Seattle 0

Milwaukee (ss) 11, Oakland 2

Chicago Cubs (ss) 8, San Francisco 0

Milwaukee (ss) 5, L.A. Angels (ss) 1

Arizona (ss) 13, Kansas City 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore (ss) 1

Miami 2, Washington 1

Arizona (ss) vs. Colorado (ss) at Monterrey, MX, late

Cincinnati vs. San Diego at Peoria, Ariz., late

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa at Evansville, ccd.

Northern Sun

Briar Cliff 12, Bemidji St. 5

Winona St. 10, Seton Hill 9

Augustana 6, Grand Valley St. 2

Jamestown (N.D.) 4, Concordia-St. Paul 2

Minn.-Crookston 7, West Virginia Wesleyan 6

Minot St. 16, Concordia (Neb.) 3

Minot St. 11, Concordia-St. Paul 1

Winona St. 9, West Chester (Pa.) 2

Northwood 8, Northern St. 6

Augustana 17, New York Tech 7

U-Mary 5, Sioux Falls 4

Concordia (Neb) 10, SW Minnesota St. 8

American Rivers

Mass.-Darmouth 6-4, Wartburg 0-5, 2nd game 10 innings

Loras 9, Cornell 7

Buena Vista 16-8, Grinnell 18-8, 1st game 11 innings

Washington-St. Louis 7, Luther 0

Linescores

MASS.-DART. 6-4, WARTBURG 0-5

First game

Mass.-Dart.;010;023;0 -- 6;6;0

Wartburg;000;000;0 -- 0;3;1

Maitland and Baker. B. Milewski, M. Milewski (6) and Baumann. WP -- Maitland. LP -- B. Milewski. 2B -- DiSarcina (MD), Knell (MD).

Second game

Wartburg;000;040;000;1 -- 5;8;0

Mass.-Dart.;100;030;000;0 -- 4;13;2

Kilpatrick, Jeffery (7) and Baumann. Levy, Berdecia (4), Stafford (5), Tellier (6), Sollitto (8), Genovezos (10), DelVecchio (10) and Harrington. WP -- Jeffery. LP -- DelVecchio. 2B -- Ridge (Wart), DiSarcina (MD). HR -- Knell (MD).

Records: Wartburg 2-5, Mass.-Dartmouth 1-3.

