MLB preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 5

Baltimore 7, Minnesota (ss) 2

Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2

St. Louis 11, Miami 1

Detroit 4, Toronto 0

N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3

Kansas City 9, Texas 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 4

L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago White Sox (ss) 6

Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox (ss) 5

Colorado 7, Arizona 3

L.A. Angels 10, San Francisco 3

San Diego 6, Seattle 4

Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 5

Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., late

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 10, Hawaii 8

Northern Sun

Minn.-Crookston 20, Dakota Wesleyan 4

Linescores

IOWA 10, HAWAII 8

Iowa;003;400;300 -- 10;14;1

Hawaii;205;000;001 -- 8;9;5

Dreyer, Davitt (3), Hoffman (3), Shimp (7), Foster (8) and Martin. Davenport, Turchin (4), Bellina (7) and Duarte. WP -- Hoffman. LP -- Turchin. Sv -- Foster. 2B -- Fullard (Iowa), Padgett (Iowa), Martin (Iowa), Fogel (Haw), Best (Haw), Kennelly (Haw). HR -- Pouelsen (Haw).

Records: Iowa 3-2, Hawaii 2-4.

