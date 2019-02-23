MLB preseason
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 8, N.Y. Yankees 5
Baltimore 7, Minnesota (ss) 2
Pittsburgh 3, Philadelphia 2
St. Louis 11, Miami 1
Detroit 4, Toronto 0
N.Y. Mets 4, Atlanta 3
Kansas City 9, Texas 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 4
L.A. Dodgers 7, Chicago White Sox (ss) 6
Oakland 6, Chicago White Sox (ss) 5
Colorado 7, Arizona 3
L.A. Angels 10, San Francisco 3
San Diego 6, Seattle 4
Minnesota 10, Tampa Bay 5
Houston vs. Washington at West Palm Beach, Fla., late
College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 10, Hawaii 8
Northern Sun
Minn.-Crookston 20, Dakota Wesleyan 4
Linescores
IOWA 10, HAWAII 8
Iowa;003;400;300 -- 10;14;1
Hawaii;205;000;001 -- 8;9;5
Dreyer, Davitt (3), Hoffman (3), Shimp (7), Foster (8) and Martin. Davenport, Turchin (4), Bellina (7) and Duarte. WP -- Hoffman. LP -- Turchin. Sv -- Foster. 2B -- Fullard (Iowa), Padgett (Iowa), Martin (Iowa), Fogel (Haw), Best (Haw), Kennelly (Haw). HR -- Pouelsen (Haw).
Records: Iowa 3-2, Hawaii 2-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.