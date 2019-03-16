MLB preseason
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Boston 6, Atlanta 1
St. Louis 8, Washington 5
Miami 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Minnesota at Tampa Bay, cancelled
Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3
N.Y. Yankees 17, Toronto (ss) 7
Houston 13, Philadelphia 5
Baltimore 4, Toronto (ss) 3
Milwaukee (ss) 5, Colorado 4
Cincinnati 5, Texas 2
Kansas City (ss) 6, Milwaukee (ss) 2
San Francisco (ss) 10, San Diego (ss) 3
L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago White Sox 0
San Diego (ss) 10, Kansas City (ss) 5
Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 1
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2
College
BIG TEN
Cal-State Northridge 8, Iowa 5
IOWA CONFERENCE
Central 4, Juniata 3
Illinois College 8-2, Coe 4-20
Letourneau 2-7, Wartburg 1-3
NORTHERN SUN
Concordia-St. Paul 7, SW Minnesota State 1
Winonsa State 2-12, Northern State 0-2
UM-Duluth 9, Upper Iowa 8
Linescores
UM-DULUTH 9, UPPER IOWA 8
UM-Duluth;012;510;0 -- 9;9;1
Upper Iowa;305;000;0 -- 8;8;3
WP -- Evan Vick. LP -- Alxander Morales. Save -- McCale Peterson. 2B -- UMD: Steward, Wojciechowski, Rubio. UIU: Scieszinski . HR -- UMD: Daniels. UIU: Routhieaux.
CS-NORTHRIDGE 8, IOWA 5
CS-Northridge;200;110;301 -- 8;11;2
Iowa;021;000;020 -- 5;10;0
Armstrong, Hamm (5), Schriever (9) and Skelly. Cole McDonald, Kyle Shimp (6), Jason Foster (7), Drew Irvine (8), Trace Hoffman (9). WP -- Hamm (2-0). LP -- McDonald (1-3). Save -- Schriever (5). 2B -- CSN: Barret 2, Elder, Ghan-Gibson. Iowa: Wallace. HR -- CSN: Skelly.
LETOURNEAU 2-7. WARTBURG 1-3
FIRST GAME
Wartburg;000;001;0 -- 1;7;1
LeTourneau;100;001;x -- 2;3;4
B. Milewski and Baumann. Harlan, Eberlan (6) and Mahoney. WP -- Eberlan (2-2). LP -- Milewski (0-1). 2B -- War: McNair. LET: Jones.
SECOND GAME
Wartburg;000;300;000 -- 3;6;3
LeTourneau;000;105;01x -- 7;10;1
Kilpatrick, Rex (6) and Baumann. Sharpe, Lognion and Mahoney. WP -- Sharpe (2-0). LP -- Kilpatrick (0-2). 2B -- War: Nunemaker.
