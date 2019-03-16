Try 3 months for $3
MLB preseason

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Boston 6, Atlanta 1

St. Louis 8, Washington 5

Miami 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, cancelled

Detroit 6, Pittsburgh 3

N.Y. Yankees 17, Toronto (ss) 7

Houston 13, Philadelphia 5

Baltimore 4, Toronto (ss) 3

Milwaukee (ss) 5, Colorado 4

Cincinnati 5, Texas 2

Kansas City (ss) 6, Milwaukee (ss) 2

San Francisco (ss) 10, San Diego (ss) 3

L.A. Dodgers 2, Chicago White Sox 0

San Diego (ss) 10, Kansas City (ss) 5

Chicago Cubs 7, Arizona 1

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 2

College

BIG TEN

Cal-State Northridge 8, Iowa 5

IOWA CONFERENCE

Central 4, Juniata 3

Illinois College 8-2, Coe 4-20

Letourneau 2-7, Wartburg 1-3

NORTHERN SUN

Concordia-St. Paul 7, SW Minnesota State 1

Winonsa State 2-12, Northern State 0-2

UM-Duluth 9, Upper Iowa 8

Linescores

UM-DULUTH 9, UPPER IOWA 8

UM-Duluth;012;510;0  -- 9;9;1

Upper Iowa;305;000;0 -- 8;8;3

WP -- Evan Vick. LP -- Alxander Morales. Save -- McCale Peterson. 2B -- UMD: Steward, Wojciechowski, Rubio. UIU: Scieszinski . HR -- UMD: Daniels. UIU: Routhieaux.

CS-NORTHRIDGE 8, IOWA 5

CS-Northridge;200;110;301  --  8;11;2

Iowa;021;000;020  --  5;10;0

Armstrong, Hamm (5), Schriever (9) and Skelly. Cole McDonald, Kyle Shimp (6), Jason Foster (7), Drew Irvine (8), Trace Hoffman (9). WP -- Hamm (2-0). LP -- McDonald (1-3). Save -- Schriever (5). 2B -- CSN: Barret 2, Elder, Ghan-Gibson. Iowa: Wallace. HR -- CSN: Skelly.

LETOURNEAU 2-7. WARTBURG 1-3

FIRST GAME

Wartburg;000;001;0  --  1;7;1

LeTourneau;100;001;x  --  2;3;4

B. Milewski and Baumann. Harlan, Eberlan (6) and Mahoney. WP -- Eberlan (2-2). LP -- Milewski (0-1). 2B -- War: McNair. LET: Jones.

SECOND GAME

Wartburg;000;300;000  --  3;6;3

LeTourneau;000;105;01x  --  7;10;1

Kilpatrick, Rex (6) and Baumann. Sharpe, Lognion and Mahoney. WP -- Sharpe (2-0). LP -- Kilpatrick (0-2). 2B -- War: Nunemaker.

