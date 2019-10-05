MLB playoffs
AL Division series
(Best-of-five)
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2, N.Y. leads series 2-0
Tampa Bay at Houston, late
GAMES MONDAY
Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay, TBD (MLB)
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, TBD (FS1 or MLB)
GAMES TUESDAY
Houston at Tampa Bay, TBD, if necessary (FS1)
N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, TBD, if necessary (FS1)
NL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
GAMES TODAY
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 14-5) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 6:45 p.m. (TBS)
Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-10), 3:10 p.m. (TBS)
GAMES MONDAY
Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. (TBS)
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Washington (TBA), 5:40 p.m. (TBS)
