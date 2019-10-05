Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

AL Division series

(Best-of-five)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 8, Minnesota 2, N.Y. leads series 2-0

Tampa Bay at Houston, late

GAMES MONDAY

Houston (Greinke 8-1) at Tampa Bay, TBD (MLB)

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, TBD (FS1 or MLB)

GAMES TUESDAY

Houston at Tampa Bay, TBD, if necessary (FS1)

N.Y. Yankees at Minnesota, TBD, if necessary (FS1)

NL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES TODAY

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 14-5) at Washington (Scherzer 11-7), 6:45 p.m. (TBS)

Atlanta (Soroka 13-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 14-10), 3:10 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES MONDAY

Atlanta at St. Louis, 2:07 p.m. (TBS)

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Washington (TBA), 5:40 p.m. (TBS)

