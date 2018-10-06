Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

AL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 2, Series tied 1-1

Houston 3, Cleveland 1, Houston leads series 2-0

GAMES MONDAY

Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), 12:30 p.m. (TBS)

Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York (Severino 19-8), 6:40 p.m. (TBS)

GAMES TUESDAY

Houston at Cleveland, 3:35 p.m. (TBS)

Boston (Evoldi 6-7) at New York (Sabathia 9-7), 7:07 p.m., if necessary (TBS)

NL Division Series

(Best-of-five)

GAMES TODAY

Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 14-11), 3:37 p.m. (MLB), Milwaukee leads series 2-0

Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5) at Atlanta (Gausman 5-3), 7:07 p.m. (FS1), L.A. leads series 2-0

GAMES MONDAY

Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. (FS1), if necessary

Milwaukee (Freeland 17-7) at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., if necessary (FS1)

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments