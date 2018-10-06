MLB playoffs
AL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
N.Y. Yankees 6, Boston 2, Series tied 1-1
Houston 3, Cleveland 1, Houston leads series 2-0
GAMES MONDAY
Houston (Keuchel 12-11) at Cleveland (Clevinger 13-8), 12:30 p.m. (TBS)
Boston (Porcello 17-7) at New York (Severino 19-8), 6:40 p.m. (TBS)
GAMES TUESDAY
Houston at Cleveland, 3:35 p.m. (TBS)
Boston (Evoldi 6-7) at New York (Sabathia 9-7), 7:07 p.m., if necessary (TBS)
NL Division Series
(Best-of-five)
GAMES TODAY
Milwaukee (Miley 5-2) at Colorado (Marquez 14-11), 3:37 p.m. (MLB), Milwaukee leads series 2-0
Los Angeles (Buehler 8-5) at Atlanta (Gausman 5-3), 7:07 p.m. (FS1), L.A. leads series 2-0
GAMES MONDAY
Los Angeles at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. (FS1), if necessary
Milwaukee (Freeland 17-7) at Colorado, 8:40 p.m., if necessary (FS1)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.