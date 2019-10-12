Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

AL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

SATURDAY'S RESULT

N.Y. Yankees 7, Houston 0, N.Y. leads series 1-0

GAME TODAY

N.Y. Yankees (Paxton (15-6) at Houston (Verlander 21-6), 7:08 p.m. (FS1)

GAME TUESDAY

Houston (Cole 20-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-1), TBD, (FS1)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Houston at N.Y. Yankees (FS1)

NL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Washington 3, St. Louis 1, Washington leads series 2-0

GAME MONDAY

St. Louis (Flaherty 11-8) at Washington (TBD), 6:38 p.m., (TBS)

GAME TUESDAY

St. Louis (Hudson 16-7) at Washington (TBD), 7:05 p.m. (TBS)

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments