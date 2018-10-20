Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art baseball

MLB playoffs

NL Championship Series

(Best-of-seven)

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Los Angeles 5, Milwaukee 1, L.A. wins series 4-3

World Series

(Best-of-seven)

GAME TUESDAY

Los Angeles at Boston, 7:09 p.m. (KFXA)

GAME WEDNESDAY

Los Angeles at Boston, 7:09 p.m. (KFXA)

GAME FRIDAY

Boston at Los Angelesr, 7:09 p.m. (KFXA)

GAME SATURDAY

Boston at Los Angeles, 7:09 p.m. (KFXA)

GAME SUNDAY, OCT. 28

Boston at Los Angeles, 7:15 p.m. (KFXA), if necessary

GAME TUESDAY, OCT. 30

Los Angeles at Boston, 7:09 p.m., (KFXA), if necessary

GAME WEDNESDAY, OCT. 31

Los Angeles at Boston, 7:09 p.m. (KFXA), if necessary

