SATURDAY'S RESULT

Memphis 3, Iowa 1

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

West Michigan 5, Dayton 4

Great Lakes 6, Lake County 0

Fort Wayne 9, Lansing 2

Bowling Green 5, South Bend 4

Cedar Rapids 3, Beloit 1

Clinton 10, Peoria 5

Burlington at Kane County, late

Wisconsin at Quad Cities, late

