Minor leagues

Midwest League playoffs

Semifinals

(Best-of-three)

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Bowling Green 6, West Michigan 5, Bowling Green leads series 1-0

Peoria 5, Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria leads series 1-0

GAMES TODAY

West Michigan at Bowling Green

Cedar Rapids at Peoria

