Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Iowa at Oklahoma City, late

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 4, West Michigan 2

Dayton 3, Bowling Green 1

Great Lakes 4, South Bend 3

Fort Wayne 3, Lansing 1

Kane County 8, Clinton 3

Wisconsin 2, Cedar Rapids 1

Peoria 6, Quad Cities 2

Burlington at Beloit, late

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments