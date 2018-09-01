Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Round Rock at Iowa, ppd.
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Cedar Rapids 5, Beloit 2
Quad Cities 8, Peoria 4
Lake County 10, Lansing 9
Fort Wayne 10, West Michigan 3
Clinton 3, Burlington 2
Wisconsin 2, Kane County 1
Dayton 7, Bowling Green 6
South Bend at Great Lakes, ppd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.