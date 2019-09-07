Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast playoffs

Semifinals

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Round Rock at Iowa, late, Round Rock leads series 2-1

Sacramento at Las Vegas, late, Las Vegas leads series 2-1

Midwest League playoffs

Semifinals

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Clinton 4, Cedar Rapids 0, Clinton leads series 1-0

South Bend 6, Great Lakes 4, South Bend leads series 1-0

