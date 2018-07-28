Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Iowa at Sacramento, late

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Great Lakes 9, Lake County 2

Lansing 5, Dayton 4

West Michigan 5, South Bend 1

Beloit 1, Burlington 0

Peoria 5, Clinton 1

Quad Cities 3, Cedar Rapids 2

Kane County 4, Wisconsin 2

Fort Wayne 3, Bowling Green 0

Amateur

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;15;6;.714;--

Willmar;14;6;.700;0.5

La Crosse;15;7;.682;0.5

Mankato;14;7;.667;1.0

St. Cloud;11;10;.524;4.0

Rochester;10;10;.500;4.5

Eau Claire;9;12;.429;6.0

Bismarck;7;14;.333;8.0

Thunder Bay;6;15;.286;9.0

Waterloo;4;18;.182;11.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;14;8;.636;--

Fond du Lac;12;9;.571;1.5

Wisconsin;12;9;.571;1.5

Kalamazoo;12;10;.545;2.0

Madison;11;10;.524;2.5

Wis. Rapids;11;10;.524;2.5

Green Bay;10;11;.476;3.5

Battle Creek;10;12;.455;4.0

Lakeshore;9;12;.429;4.5

Rockford;6;16;.273;8.0

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Duluth 12, Waterloo 4

Battle Creek 4-3, Green Bay 3-4

Kenosha 10, Fond du Lac 5

Kalamazoo 5, Madison 3

Rockford 10, Wisconsin Rapids 2

Bismarck 8, Eau Claire 6

Mankato 7, La Crosse 5

St. Cloud 2, Thunder Bay 0

Wisconsin 11, Lakeshore 3

Willmar at Rochester, late

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.

Green Bay at Battle Creek

Willmar at Rochester

Eau Claire at Bismarck

St. Cloud at Thunder Bay

Lakeshore at Wisconsin

Kalamazoo at Madison

Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids

Fond du Lac at Kenosha

La Crosse at Mankato

GAMES MONDAY

Waterloo at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford

Thunder Bay at Eau Claire

Madison at Fond du Lac

Rochester at Duluth

Battle Creek at Lakeshore

Wisconsin at Kalamazoo

Willmar at Mankato

Kenosha at Green Bay

La Crosse at St. Cloud

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments