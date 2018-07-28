Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Iowa at Sacramento, late
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Great Lakes 9, Lake County 2
Lansing 5, Dayton 4
West Michigan 5, South Bend 1
Beloit 1, Burlington 0
Peoria 5, Clinton 1
Quad Cities 3, Cedar Rapids 2
Kane County 4, Wisconsin 2
Fort Wayne 3, Bowling Green 0
Amateur
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;15;6;.714;--
Willmar;14;6;.700;0.5
La Crosse;15;7;.682;0.5
Mankato;14;7;.667;1.0
St. Cloud;11;10;.524;4.0
Rochester;10;10;.500;4.5
Eau Claire;9;12;.429;6.0
Bismarck;7;14;.333;8.0
Thunder Bay;6;15;.286;9.0
Waterloo;4;18;.182;11.5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;14;8;.636;--
Fond du Lac;12;9;.571;1.5
Wisconsin;12;9;.571;1.5
Kalamazoo;12;10;.545;2.0
Madison;11;10;.524;2.5
Wis. Rapids;11;10;.524;2.5
Green Bay;10;11;.476;3.5
Battle Creek;10;12;.455;4.0
Lakeshore;9;12;.429;4.5
Rockford;6;16;.273;8.0
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Duluth 12, Waterloo 4
Battle Creek 4-3, Green Bay 3-4
Kenosha 10, Fond du Lac 5
Kalamazoo 5, Madison 3
Rockford 10, Wisconsin Rapids 2
Bismarck 8, Eau Claire 6
Mankato 7, La Crosse 5
St. Cloud 2, Thunder Bay 0
Wisconsin 11, Lakeshore 3
Willmar at Rochester, late
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at Duluth, 3:05 p.m.
Green Bay at Battle Creek
Willmar at Rochester
Eau Claire at Bismarck
St. Cloud at Thunder Bay
Lakeshore at Wisconsin
Kalamazoo at Madison
Rockford at Wisconsin Rapids
Fond du Lac at Kenosha
La Crosse at Mankato
GAMES MONDAY
Waterloo at Bismarck, 7:05 p.m.
Wisconsin Rapids at Rockford
Thunder Bay at Eau Claire
Madison at Fond du Lac
Rochester at Duluth
Battle Creek at Lakeshore
Wisconsin at Kalamazoo
Willmar at Mankato
Kenosha at Green Bay
La Crosse at St. Cloud
