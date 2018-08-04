Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Las Vegas 9, Iowa 6

Midwest League

EASTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Bowl. Green (Rays);26;16;.619;—

Lansing (Bl. Jays);22;20;.524;4

West Mich. (Tigers);21;20;.512;4½

Ft. Wayne (Padres);19;22;.463;6½

Dayton (Reds);19;23;.452;7

South Bend (Cubs);18;24;.429;8

Lake Co. (Indians);17;24;.415;8½

Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);16;26;.381;10

WESTERN DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Ced. Rapids (Twins);27;15;.643;—

Peoria (Cardinals);25;15;.625;1

Beloit (Athletics);25;15;.625;1

Q. Cities (Astros);23;18;.561;3.5

Kane Co. (D'backs);20;21;.488;6½

Wisconsin (Brewers);20;21;.488;6½

Clinton (Mariners);19;22;.463;7½

Burlington (Angels);12;27;.308;13½

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

West Michigan 4, Dayton 1

Great Lakes 4, Lake County 1

Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 3

Kane County 8, Burlington 6

Quad Cities 3, Peoria 2, 10 innings

Wisconsin 9, Clinton 2

Beloit 5, Cedar Rapids 3

Bowling Green 6, South Bend 0

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Duluth;20;9;.690;--

Willmar;20;9;.690;--

La Crosse;20;10;.667;0.5

Mankato;18;11;.621;2.0

St. Cloud;16;13;.552;4.0

Eau Claire;13;15;.466;6.5

Rochester;13;16;.448;7.0

Bismarck;11;17;.397;8.5

Thunder Bay;8;21;.276;12.0

Waterloo;6;24;.200;14.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;21;10;.677;--

Madison;17;12;.586;3.0

Battle Creek;17;13;.567;3.5

Kalamazoo;15;14;.517;5.0

Fond du Lac;14;14;.500;5.5

Wis. Rapids;14;14;.500;5.5

Green Bay;13;16;.448;7.0

Wisconsin;13;16;.448;7.0

Lakeshore;13;16;.448;7.0

Rockford;9;21;.300;11.5

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

St. Cloud 12, Waterloo 2

Bismarck 3, Mankato 2

Thunder Bay 3, Rochester 0

Willmar 8, La Crosse 6

Madison 8, Kenosha 7, 11 innings

Eau Claire 10, Duluth 9

Lakeshore 9, Green Bay 7

Battle Creek 10, Rockford 8

Kalamazoo at Wisconsin, late

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids, late

GAMES TODAY

Waterloo at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.

Rockford at Battle Creek

Rochester at Thunder Bay

Mankato at Bismarck

Kalamazoo at Wisconsin

Eau Claire at Duluth

Madison at Kenosha

Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids

Willmar at La Crosse

Green Bay at Lakeshore

GAMES MONDAY

Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.

Willmar at Eau Claire

Fond du Lac at Lakeshore

Green Bay at Wisconsin

Kalamazoo at Madison

St. Cloud at La Crosse

Bismarck at Mankato

Rockford at Kenosha

Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids

Duluth at Rochester

Willmar at Eau Claire

