Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Las Vegas 9, Iowa 6
Midwest League
EASTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Bowl. Green (Rays);26;16;.619;—
Lansing (Bl. Jays);22;20;.524;4
West Mich. (Tigers);21;20;.512;4½
Ft. Wayne (Padres);19;22;.463;6½
Dayton (Reds);19;23;.452;7
South Bend (Cubs);18;24;.429;8
Lake Co. (Indians);17;24;.415;8½
Gr. Lakes (Dodgers);16;26;.381;10
WESTERN DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Ced. Rapids (Twins);27;15;.643;—
Peoria (Cardinals);25;15;.625;1
Beloit (Athletics);25;15;.625;1
Q. Cities (Astros);23;18;.561;3.5
Kane Co. (D'backs);20;21;.488;6½
Wisconsin (Brewers);20;21;.488;6½
Clinton (Mariners);19;22;.463;7½
Burlington (Angels);12;27;.308;13½
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
West Michigan 4, Dayton 1
Great Lakes 4, Lake County 1
Lansing 5, Fort Wayne 3
Kane County 8, Burlington 6
Quad Cities 3, Peoria 2, 10 innings
Wisconsin 9, Clinton 2
Beloit 5, Cedar Rapids 3
Bowling Green 6, South Bend 0
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Duluth;20;9;.690;--
Willmar;20;9;.690;--
La Crosse;20;10;.667;0.5
Mankato;18;11;.621;2.0
St. Cloud;16;13;.552;4.0
Eau Claire;13;15;.466;6.5
Rochester;13;16;.448;7.0
Bismarck;11;17;.397;8.5
Thunder Bay;8;21;.276;12.0
Waterloo;6;24;.200;14.5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;21;10;.677;--
Madison;17;12;.586;3.0
Battle Creek;17;13;.567;3.5
Kalamazoo;15;14;.517;5.0
Fond du Lac;14;14;.500;5.5
Wis. Rapids;14;14;.500;5.5
Green Bay;13;16;.448;7.0
Wisconsin;13;16;.448;7.0
Lakeshore;13;16;.448;7.0
Rockford;9;21;.300;11.5
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
St. Cloud 12, Waterloo 2
Bismarck 3, Mankato 2
Thunder Bay 3, Rochester 0
Willmar 8, La Crosse 6
Madison 8, Kenosha 7, 11 innings
Eau Claire 10, Duluth 9
Lakeshore 9, Green Bay 7
Battle Creek 10, Rockford 8
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin, late
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids, late
GAMES TODAY
Waterloo at St. Cloud, 4:05 p.m.
Rockford at Battle Creek
Rochester at Thunder Bay
Mankato at Bismarck
Kalamazoo at Wisconsin
Eau Claire at Duluth
Madison at Kenosha
Fond du Lac at Wisconsin Rapids
Willmar at La Crosse
Green Bay at Lakeshore
GAMES MONDAY
Thunder Bay at Waterloo, 6:35 p.m.
Willmar at Eau Claire
Fond du Lac at Lakeshore
Green Bay at Wisconsin
Kalamazoo at Madison
St. Cloud at La Crosse
Bismarck at Mankato
Rockford at Kenosha
Battle Creek at Wisconsin Rapids
Duluth at Rochester
Willmar at Eau Claire
