Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

New Orleans 9, Iowa 2

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Lake County 9, South Bend 4

Great Lakes 9, Dayton 3

Bowling Green 8, Lansing 6

West Michigan 3, Fort Wayne 1

Kane County 4, Burlington 2

Clinton 5, Peoria 2

Beloit 7, Wisconsin 3

Cedar Rapids 9, Quad Cities 6

Northwoods League

(Second half)

NORTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Willmar;25;11;.694;--

Mankato;24;11;.686;0.5

La Crosse;23;13;.639;2.0

Duluth;22;13;.629;2.5

St. Cloud;20;15;.571;4.5

Rochester;16;19;.457;8.5

Eau Claire;15;20;.431;9.5

Bismarck;12;22;.357;12.0

Waterloo;10;26;.278;15.0

Thunder Bay;9;26;.257;15.5

SOUTH DIVISION

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Kenosha;27;10;.730;--

Battle Creek;23;13;.639;3.5

Madison;20;15;.571;6.0

Fond du Lac;18;17;.514;8.0

Wis. Rapids;18;17;.514;8.0

Wisconsin;17;19;.472;9.5

Green Bay;16;19;.457;10.0

Kalamazoo;16;20;.444;10.5

Lakeshore;13;22;.371;13.0

Rockford;10;26;.278;16.5

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Waterloo 8, Rochester 4

Bismarck 7, Duluth 1

Mankato 7, La Crosse 2

Madison 11, Fond du Lac 7

Kenosha 8, Rockford 5

Wisconsin Rapids 4, Green Bay 1

Eau Claire 8, St. Cloud 2

Wisconsin 6, Lakeshore 2

Battle Creek 5, Kalamazoo 1

Willmar 8, Thunder Bay 5

GAMES TODAY

Rochester at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.

Kenosha at Rockford

Duluth at Bismarck

Madison at Fond du Lac

Willmar at Thunder Bay

St. Cloud at Eau Claire

Battle Creek at Kalamazoo

Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay

Wisconsin at Lakeshore

La Crosse at Mankato

Regular season ends

