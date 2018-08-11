Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
New Orleans 9, Iowa 2
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Lake County 9, South Bend 4
Great Lakes 9, Dayton 3
Bowling Green 8, Lansing 6
West Michigan 3, Fort Wayne 1
Kane County 4, Burlington 2
Clinton 5, Peoria 2
Beloit 7, Wisconsin 3
Cedar Rapids 9, Quad Cities 6
Northwoods League
(Second half)
NORTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Willmar;25;11;.694;--
Mankato;24;11;.686;0.5
La Crosse;23;13;.639;2.0
Duluth;22;13;.629;2.5
St. Cloud;20;15;.571;4.5
Rochester;16;19;.457;8.5
Eau Claire;15;20;.431;9.5
Bismarck;12;22;.357;12.0
Waterloo;10;26;.278;15.0
Thunder Bay;9;26;.257;15.5
SOUTH DIVISION
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Kenosha;27;10;.730;--
Battle Creek;23;13;.639;3.5
Madison;20;15;.571;6.0
Fond du Lac;18;17;.514;8.0
Wis. Rapids;18;17;.514;8.0
Wisconsin;17;19;.472;9.5
Green Bay;16;19;.457;10.0
Kalamazoo;16;20;.444;10.5
Lakeshore;13;22;.371;13.0
Rockford;10;26;.278;16.5
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Waterloo 8, Rochester 4
Bismarck 7, Duluth 1
Mankato 7, La Crosse 2
Madison 11, Fond du Lac 7
Kenosha 8, Rockford 5
Wisconsin Rapids 4, Green Bay 1
Eau Claire 8, St. Cloud 2
Wisconsin 6, Lakeshore 2
Battle Creek 5, Kalamazoo 1
Willmar 8, Thunder Bay 5
GAMES TODAY
Rochester at Waterloo, 2:05 p.m.
Kenosha at Rockford
Duluth at Bismarck
Madison at Fond du Lac
Willmar at Thunder Bay
St. Cloud at Eau Claire
Battle Creek at Kalamazoo
Wisconsin Rapids at Green Bay
Wisconsin at Lakeshore
La Crosse at Mankato
Regular season ends
