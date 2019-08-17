Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Memphis 8, Iowa 6

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dayton 6, Lansing 0

Lake County 6, West Michigan 3

South Bend 4, Great Lakes 3

Fort Wayne 3, Bowling Green 2

Burlington 6, Beloit 5

Clinton 4, Kane County 2

Wisconsin 9, Peoria 2

Quad Cities 4, Cedar Rapids 1

Little League

World Series

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Maracaibo (Venezuela) 2, Sydney (Australia) 0, Sydney eliminated

Barrington (R.I.) 6, Bowling Green (Ky.) 1, Bowling Green eliminated

Coquitlam (British Columbia) 10, Bologna (Italy) 0, 4 innings

River Ridge (La.) 3, Salem (Ore.) 2

