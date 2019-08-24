Minor leagues
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY'S RESULT
Iowa 5, Nashville 3
Midwest League
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Dayton 3, Lake County 0
Great Lakes 8, Lansing 1
West Michigan 3, Fort Wayne 0
Beloit 2, Burlington 1
Wisconsin 4, Clinton 1
South Bend 2, Bowling Green 1
Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2
Quad Cities 8, Kane County 2
Little League
World Series
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
International final: Willemstad (Curacao) 5, Chofu City (Japan) 4
U.S. final: River Ridge (La.) 9, Wailuku (Hawaii) 5
GAMES TODAY
Third place
Chofu City (Japan) vs. Wailuku (Hawaii), 9 a.m.
Championship
Willemstad (Curacao), vs. River Ridge (La.), 2 p.m.
