Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 5, Nashville 3

Midwest League

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Dayton 3, Lake County 0

Great Lakes 8, Lansing 1

West Michigan 3, Fort Wayne 0

Beloit 2, Burlington 1

Wisconsin 4, Clinton 1

South Bend 2, Bowling Green 1

Cedar Rapids 3, Peoria 2

Quad Cities 8, Kane County 2

Little League

World Series

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

International final: Willemstad (Curacao) 5, Chofu City (Japan) 4

U.S. final: River Ridge (La.) 9, Wailuku (Hawaii) 5

GAMES TODAY

Third place

Chofu City (Japan) vs. Wailuku (Hawaii), 9 a.m.

Championship

Willemstad (Curacao), vs. River Ridge (La.), 2 p.m.

