Minor leagues
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Nashville at Iowa, ppd.
Midwest League
Burlington 8, Wisconsin 6
Lake County 3, West Michigan 2
Bowling Green 5, Lansing 3
Great Lakes at Dayton, late
Clinton at Quad Cities, ppd.
Cedar Rapids at Kane County, ppd.
Fort Wayne at South Bend, ppd.
Peoria at Beloit, ppd.
College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 11, Ohio St. 4
Northern Sun
St. Cloud St. 6, Northern St. 0
Minot St. 6-9, Minn.-Duluth 5-3
Wayne St. 4, Augustana 3
U-Mary 6, SW Minnesota St. 4
Minn.-Crookston 7-5, Bemidji St. 6-0
American Rivers
Central at Monmouth (Ill.), ccd.
Linescores
IOWA 11, OHIO ST. 4
Iowa;100;011;404 -- 11;16;0
Ohio St.;002;001;010 -- 4;9;4
Baumann, Foster (5), Shimp (6), Hoffman (7), Ketelsen (9) and Martin. Lonsway, Root (6), Waning (8), Gahm (9) and Dingler. WP -- Shimp (2-1). LP -- Root (2-3). 2B -- Whelan (Iowa), Fullard 2 (Iowa), Adreon (Iowa). HR -- Canzone (OSU), Cherry (OSU).
Records: Iowa 26-15, 11-6. Ohio St. 23-20, 6-8.
