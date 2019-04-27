Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Nashville at Iowa, ppd.

Midwest League

Burlington 8, Wisconsin 6

Lake County 3, West Michigan 2

Bowling Green 5, Lansing 3

Great Lakes at Dayton, late

Clinton at Quad Cities, ppd.

Cedar Rapids at Kane County, ppd.

Fort Wayne at South Bend, ppd.

Peoria at Beloit, ppd.

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 11, Ohio St. 4

Northern Sun

St. Cloud St. 6, Northern St. 0

Minot St. 6-9, Minn.-Duluth 5-3

Wayne St. 4, Augustana 3

U-Mary 6, SW Minnesota St. 4

Minn.-Crookston 7-5, Bemidji St. 6-0

American Rivers

Central at Monmouth (Ill.), ccd.

Linescores

IOWA 11, OHIO ST. 4

Iowa;100;011;404 -- 11;16;0

Ohio St.;002;001;010 -- 4;9;4

Baumann, Foster (5), Shimp (6), Hoffman (7), Ketelsen (9) and Martin. Lonsway, Root (6), Waning (8), Gahm (9) and Dingler. WP -- Shimp (2-1). LP -- Root (2-3). 2B -- Whelan (Iowa), Fullard 2 (Iowa), Adreon (Iowa). HR -- Canzone (OSU), Cherry (OSU).

Records: Iowa 26-15, 11-6. Ohio St. 23-20, 6-8.

