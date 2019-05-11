Minor leagues
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
Omaha 4, Iowa 3
Midwest League
Kane County 8, Lansing 2
Wisconsin 4, Lake County 2
Burlington 4, Dayton 1
West Michigan 7, Cedar Rapids 4
Beloit 10, Fort Wayne 1
Bowling Green 2, Clinton 1
Peoria at South Bend, ppd.
Great Lakes at Quad Cities, ppd.
College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Michigan St. 9, Iowa 4
Northern Sun tournament
Minot St. 11, Winona St. 10
Augustana 10, St. Cloud St. 5
Minot St. 11, St. Cloud St. 4
American Rivers tournament
Coe 10, Dubuque 1
Championship
Buena Vista 5, Coe 1
Midwest Conference
Cornell 6, Chicago 5
Championship
Cornell 21, Ripon 13
Cornell 8, Ripon 2
Linescores
MICHIGAN ST. 9, IOWA 4
Mich. St.;103;001;211 -- 9;10;4
Iowa;000;210;001 -- 4;8;1
Tyranski, Panaranto (7) and Lacayo. Baumann, Foster (4), Wallace (6), Shimp (8), Ritter (8), Irvine (9) and Martin. 2B -- Chmielewski (MS), Lacayo (MS), Fullard (Iowa), Martin (Iowa), Norman (Iowa). 3B -- Martin (Iowa).
Records: Iowa 30-18, 12-8. Michigan St. 18-31, 6-13.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.