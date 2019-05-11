Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Omaha 4, Iowa 3

Midwest League

Kane County 8, Lansing 2

Wisconsin 4, Lake County 2

Burlington 4, Dayton 1

West Michigan 7, Cedar Rapids 4

Beloit 10, Fort Wayne 1

Bowling Green 2, Clinton 1

Peoria at South Bend, ppd.

Great Lakes at Quad Cities, ppd.

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Michigan St. 9, Iowa 4

Northern Sun tournament

Minot St. 11, Winona St. 10

Augustana 10, St. Cloud St. 5

Minot St. 11, St. Cloud St. 4

American Rivers tournament

Coe 10, Dubuque 1

Championship

Buena Vista 5, Coe 1

Midwest Conference

Cornell 6, Chicago 5

Championship

Cornell 21, Ripon 13

Cornell 8, Ripon 2

Linescores

MICHIGAN ST. 9, IOWA 4

Mich. St.;103;001;211 -- 9;10;4

Iowa;000;210;001 -- 4;8;1

Tyranski, Panaranto (7) and Lacayo. Baumann, Foster (4), Wallace (6), Shimp (8), Ritter (8), Irvine (9) and Martin. 2B -- Chmielewski (MS), Lacayo (MS), Fullard (Iowa), Martin (Iowa), Norman (Iowa). 3B -- Martin (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 30-18, 12-8. Michigan St. 18-31, 6-13.

