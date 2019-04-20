Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

Pacific Coast League

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Iowa 11, Oklahoma City 1

Midwest league

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

South Bend 1, Lake County 0

Lake County 3, South Bend 1

Lansing 4, Dayton 0

West Michigan at Fort Wayne, ppd.

Great Lakes 8, Bowling Green 3

Quad Cities 4, Kane County 3

Beloit 5, Cedar Rapids 4

Burlington 6, Peoria 1

Clinton 3, Wisconsin 2

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 17, Nebraska 9

Northern Sun

Upper Iowa 10, Sioux Falls 4

Augustana 16-7, Winona St. 11-10

St. Cloud St. 12-9, Minn.-Crookston 2-0

Wayne St. 9, Minn. St.-Mankato 5

Northern St. 7, Bemidji St. 4

Minot St. 15, SW Minnesota St. 12

Minn.-Duluth 12-6, U-Mary 5-4

American Rivers

Luther 14-10, Neb. Wesleyan 11-30

Buena Vista 15-6, Wartburg 8-2

Dubuque 6-5, Central 3-3

Coe 8-15, Simpson 5-5

Iowa college

Cornell 15-2, Monmouth 5-4

Linescores

IOWA 17, NEBRASKA 9

Nebraska;000;121;113 -- 9;12;3

Iowa;000;385;01x -- 17;17;2

Fisher, Waldron (5), Schreiber (5), Martin (6), Kluensmann (7), Frazier (8) and Hellstrom. Baumann, Wallace (6), Foster (7), Ritter (8), Irvine (8), Shimp (9) and Martin, McCleary. WP -- Baumann (3-2). LP -- Fisher (4-2). 2B -- Schwellenbach (Neb), Watson (Neb), Hagge (Neb), Martin (Iowa), Norman (Iowa), Sosa (Iowa). 3B -- Boe (Iowa). HR -- Schwellenbach (Neb), Palensky (Neb), Altavilla (Neb), Fullard (Iowa), Norman (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 23-14, 9-5. Nebraska 21-13, 10-4.

UPPER IOWA 10, SIOUX FALLS 4

Sioux Falls;300;000;010 -- 4;5;0

Upper Iowa;002;143;00x -- 10;14;1

Olson, Lazar (4), Nussbaum (5), Dokken (5), Livingston (7), Roskowiak (7) and Michels. Thiesse, Maschino (7), Glick (8) and Scieszinski. WP -- Thiesse (2-1). LP -- Nussbaum (0-3). 2B -- Salato (UIU), Braughton (UIU), Friedrich (UIU). 3B -- Bernardy (SF). HR -- Penny (UIU).

Records: Upper Iowa 11-22, 8-20. Sioux Falls 10-31, 8-20.

BUENA VISTA 15-6, WARTBURG 8-2

First game

Wartburg;100;150;010 -- 8;15;0

Buena Vista;213;420;30x -- 15;19;2

Kilpatrick, Kraus (3), Bedard (4), M. Milewski (6), Butler (8) and Baumann, King Jr. Henrichs, Scott (6), Van Houten (8), Holmes (8) and Stoltze. WP -- Henrichs (2-4). LP -- Kilpatrick (1-4). 2B -- Ridge (Wart), Hovick (Wart), Renning (BV), Mueller (BV), Stoltze (BV), Paper (BV). HR -- Jeffery (Wart), Henrichs (BV).

Second game

Wartburg;010;000;010 -- 2;8;2

Buena Vista;301;020;00x -- 6;10;1

B. Milewski, Rex (6) and . LaRue, Christian (5), Smart (8), Rheault (9) and . WP -- LaRue (1-2). LP -- B. Milewski (0-7). 2B -- Sartor (BV). HR -- Ridge (Wart), Rock (BV).

Records: Wartburg 8-23, 5-13. Buena Vista 15-16, 8-8.

LUTHER 14-10, NEB. WESLEYAN 11-30

First game

Luther;002;204;402 -- 14;14;1

Neb. Wesleyan;110;000;108 -- 11;13;5

Cardamon, Brinda (8), Mille (9), Manternach (9), Dufoe (9) and Plunkett. Condello, Parker (4), Poulas (6), Pavlik (7) and Watkins. WP -- Cardamon. LP -- Condello. Sv -- Dufoe. 2B -- K. Johnson (Luth), Plunkett (Luth), McKibben (Luth), B. Johnson (NW), Winterstein (NW). HR -- K. Johnson (Luth), Plunkett (Luth), Kolbush (NW), Knox (NW).

Second game

Luther;502;300;0 -- 10;13;5

Neb. Wesleyan;(10)07;265;x -- 30;26;3

Bode, Hingst (1), Brinda (3), Chalmers (4), Karnes (6) and Athmann. Ward, McHugh (5), Seifert (7) and Watkins. WP -- McHugh. LP -- Bode. 2B -- Plunkett (Luth), Hingst (Luth), Clark (Luth), B. Johnson (NW), Ward 2 (NW), Kolbush (NW), Scheer (NW), Gellatly 2 (NW), Watkins (NW). 3B -- Ward (NW). HR -- Vander Linden (Luth), B. Johnson (NW), Winterstein (NW), Kolbush (NW), Scheer (NW), Watkins (NW).

Records: Luther 18-14, 11-5. Neb. Wesleyan 9-19, 7-9.

