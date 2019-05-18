Minor leagues
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
New Orleans at Iowa, ppd.
Midwest League
Bowling Green 11, Lake County 3
Dayton 4, South Bend 1
Lansing 7, Fort Wayne 1
Great Lakes 7, West Michigan 1
Cedar Rapids 8, Clinton 2
Kane County 3, Beloit 2
Quad Cities 6, Peoria 2
Wisconsin at Burlington, ppd.
College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Maryland 10, Iowa 8
NCAA Division II
Augustana 8, Oklahoma Baptist 6
NCAA Division III
Buena Vista 7, St. John's (Minn.) 3
Coe 5, Washington-St. Louis 3
Aurora 3, Cornell 2, Cornell eliminated
Linescore
MARYLAND 10, IOWA 8
Iowa;010;300;040 -- 8;10;3
Maryland;022;210;12x -- 10;13;0
Judkins, Hoffman (4), Wallace (4), Foster 7), Leonard (7) and Martin, McCleary. Blohm, LaBonte (4), Vail (8), Murphy (9) and Vought. WP -- Vail (2-1). LP -- Leonard (2-3). Sv -- Murphy (11). 2B -- McCleary (Iowa), Lee 2 (Mary), Maguire (Mary), Alleyne 2 (Mary). HR -- Padgett (Iowa), Wetrich 2 (Iowa), Pineiro (Mary), Vought (Mary).
Records: Iowa 30-22, 12-12. Maryland 28-27, 12-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.