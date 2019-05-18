Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

New Orleans at Iowa, ppd.

Midwest League

Bowling Green 11, Lake County 3

Dayton 4, South Bend 1

Lansing 7, Fort Wayne 1

Great Lakes 7, West Michigan 1

Cedar Rapids 8, Clinton 2

Kane County 3, Beloit 2

Quad Cities 6, Peoria 2

Wisconsin at Burlington, ppd.

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Maryland 10, Iowa 8

NCAA Division II

Augustana 8, Oklahoma Baptist 6

NCAA Division III

Buena Vista 7, St. John's (Minn.) 3

Coe 5, Washington-St. Louis 3

Aurora 3, Cornell 2, Cornell eliminated

Linescore

MARYLAND 10, IOWA 8

Iowa;010;300;040 -- 8;10;3

Maryland;022;210;12x -- 10;13;0

Judkins, Hoffman (4), Wallace (4), Foster 7), Leonard (7) and Martin, McCleary. Blohm, LaBonte (4), Vail (8), Murphy (9) and Vought. WP -- Vail (2-1). LP -- Leonard (2-3). Sv -- Murphy (11). 2B -- McCleary (Iowa), Lee 2 (Mary), Maguire (Mary), Alleyne 2 (Mary). HR -- Padgett (Iowa), Wetrich 2 (Iowa), Pineiro (Mary), Vought (Mary).

Records: Iowa 30-22, 12-12. Maryland 28-27, 12-12.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments