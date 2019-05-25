Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

New Orleans 6, Iowa 3

Midwest League

Lansing 10, Lake County 3

South Bend 10, West Michigan 7

Great Lakes 7, Fort Wayne 6

Clinton 5, Burlington 2

Wisconsin 9, Quad Cities 4

Cedar Rapids 9, Peoria 8

Bowling Green 10, Dayton 4

Kane County 10, Beloit 1

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten Tournament

Michigan 18, Nebraska 8

Minnesota 9, Ohio St. 6

Nebraska 7, Michigan 3, Michigan eliminated

Minnesota vs. Ohio St., late

NCAA Division II

Central Missouri 5, Augustana 2, Central Missouri advances

Angelo St. 9, Colorado Mesa 8

Colorado Mesa 3, Angelo St. 2, Colorado Mesa advances

Mercyhurst 6, Charleston (W.Va.) 5

Mercyhurst 14, Charleston (W.Va.) 4, Mercyhurst advances

NYIT 6, Southern New Hampshire 3, NYIT advances

Ill.-Springfield 8, Ashland 4

Ashland 8, Ill.-Springfield 7, Ashland advances

UC San Diego 6, Azusa Pacific 5

UC San Diego 16, Azusa Pacific 5, UC San Diego advances

Catawba 4, North Greenville 3, Catawba advances

Tampa 6, Delta St. 3, 11 innings, Tampa advances

NCAA Division III

Heidelberg 14 Wooster 1

Birmingham Southern 11, Coe 2, Birmingham Southern advances

Webster 17, Concordia-Chicago 6, Webster advances

Mass.-Boston 6, New England College 2, Mass.-Boston advances

Babson 2, SUNY Cortland 1, Babson advances

Chapman 3, Concordia (Texas) 2, Chapman advances

Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3, Johns Hopkins advances

Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4, Wash. & Jeff. advances

Prep

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Metro

New Hampton 11, Waterloo East 6

Area

Dike-New Hartford 11, North Iowa 2

Dike-New Hartford 6, St. Ansgar 0

Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 10, Union (La Porte City) 0

New Hampton 10, Nashua-Plainfield 0

New Hampton 11, Waterloo East 6

South Winneshiek 8, Kee (Lansing) 0

State

B-G-M 11, Baxter 6

Fort Dodge 8, Clinton 3

Fort Dodge 8, Davenport West 2

Grinnell 12, B-G-M 2

Grinnell 2, Clear Creek-Amana 1

Kee (Lansing) 9, Waukon 1

Sioux Central 14, Westwood 3

Storm Lake 9, Sioux Central 3

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments