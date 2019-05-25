Minor leagues
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Pacific Coast League
New Orleans 6, Iowa 3
Midwest League
Lansing 10, Lake County 3
South Bend 10, West Michigan 7
Great Lakes 7, Fort Wayne 6
Clinton 5, Burlington 2
Wisconsin 9, Quad Cities 4
Cedar Rapids 9, Peoria 8
Bowling Green 10, Dayton 4
Kane County 10, Beloit 1
College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten Tournament
Michigan 18, Nebraska 8
Minnesota 9, Ohio St. 6
Nebraska 7, Michigan 3, Michigan eliminated
Minnesota vs. Ohio St., late
NCAA Division II
Central Missouri 5, Augustana 2, Central Missouri advances
Angelo St. 9, Colorado Mesa 8
Colorado Mesa 3, Angelo St. 2, Colorado Mesa advances
Mercyhurst 6, Charleston (W.Va.) 5
Mercyhurst 14, Charleston (W.Va.) 4, Mercyhurst advances
NYIT 6, Southern New Hampshire 3, NYIT advances
Ill.-Springfield 8, Ashland 4
Ashland 8, Ill.-Springfield 7, Ashland advances
UC San Diego 6, Azusa Pacific 5
UC San Diego 16, Azusa Pacific 5, UC San Diego advances
Catawba 4, North Greenville 3, Catawba advances
Tampa 6, Delta St. 3, 11 innings, Tampa advances
NCAA Division III
Heidelberg 14 Wooster 1
Birmingham Southern 11, Coe 2, Birmingham Southern advances
Webster 17, Concordia-Chicago 6, Webster advances
Mass.-Boston 6, New England College 2, Mass.-Boston advances
Babson 2, SUNY Cortland 1, Babson advances
Chapman 3, Concordia (Texas) 2, Chapman advances
Johns Hopkins 7, Shenandoah 3, Johns Hopkins advances
Washington & Jefferson 5, Misericordia 4, Wash. & Jeff. advances
Prep
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Metro
New Hampton 11, Waterloo East 6
Area
Dike-New Hartford 11, North Iowa 2
Dike-New Hartford 6, St. Ansgar 0
Don Bosco (Gilbertville) 10, Union (La Porte City) 0
New Hampton 10, Nashua-Plainfield 0
New Hampton 11, Waterloo East 6
South Winneshiek 8, Kee (Lansing) 0
State
B-G-M 11, Baxter 6
Fort Dodge 8, Clinton 3
Fort Dodge 8, Davenport West 2
Grinnell 12, B-G-M 2
Grinnell 2, Clear Creek-Amana 1
Kee (Lansing) 9, Waukon 1
Sioux Central 14, Westwood 3
Storm Lake 9, Sioux Central 3
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.