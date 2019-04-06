Clip art baseball

Minor leagues

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Pacific Coast League

Iowa 10, Nashville 4

Midwest League

Burlington 3, Quad Cities 0, 1st game

West Michigan 3, South Bend 1

Lake County 5, Great Lakes 3

Wisconsin 2, Cedar Rapids 0

Fort Wayne 8, Lansing 4

Clinton 6, Kane County 1

Dayton 6, Bowling Green 0

Beloit at Peoria, late

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 9-3, Rutgers 5-15

Northern Sun

Minn.-Crookston 5-6, Upper Iowa 0-5

Minn. St.-Mankato 6-11, U-Mary 0-2

Augustana 13-12, Minot St. 7-2

Wayne St. 6-10, SW Minnesota St. 2-2

Winona St. 8-12, Minn.-Duluth 1-6

Northern St. at Concordia-St. Paul (DH), ppd.

Bemidji St. at Sioux Falls (DH), ppd.

American Rivers

Luther 3-5, Loras 0-8

Coe 7-9, Wartburg 0-4

Buena Vista 7-4, Central 2-6

Dubuque 6-3, Simpson 0-1

Iowa college

Knox 13-3, Grinnell 5-2

Cornell 9-1, Chicago 3-4

Linescores

IOWA 9-3, RUTGERS 5-15

First game

Rutgers;100;000;400 -- 5;12;1

Iowa;110;104;20x -- 9;12;0

Genuario, Acosta (6), Reardon (7), French (7) and Serruto. Baumann, Foster (7), Leonard (7) and Martin. WP -- Baumann (2-2). LP -- Genuario (1-2). Sv -- Leonard (7). 2B -- Welsh (Rut), Boe (Iowa), Norman (Iowa), McCaffery (Iowa), Adreon (Iowa). HR -- Nyisztor (Rut), Wetrich (Iowa).

Second game

Rutgers;510;001;251 -- 15;15;3

Iowa;010;001;100 -- 3;7;4

Murray, Acosta (6), Reardon (6), French (6), Brito (7) and McNamara, Axelson. Judkins, Davigg (6), Shimp (8), Irvine (8), Nettleton (9), Ritter (9) and Martin, McCleary. WP -- Murray (1-3). LP -- Judkins (3-3). 2B -- Sclafani (Rut), Valderrama (Rut). 3B -- Welsh (Rut). HR -- Brito (Rut), Sclafani (Rut).

Records: Iowa 18-12, 5-4. Rutgers 9-19, 2-4.

LUTHER 3-5, LORAS 0-8

First game

Loras;000;000;000 -- 0;7;3

Luther;000;120;00x -- 3;10;0

Edminster, Peters (8) and Thompson. Coffey and Plunkett. WP -- Coffey (3-2). LP -- Edminster (1-2). 2B -- Thompson (Loras), Hingst (Luth), McCready (Luth).

Second game

Loras;111;040;001 -- 8;16;1

Luther;000;030;200 -- 5;9;2

Wohlers, Lopez (5), Fallon (9) and Church. Bode, Hingst (5), Loch (9) and Athmann. WP -- Lopez (2-1). LP -- Bode (2-3). 2B -- Agerbeek (Loras), Oglesby (Loras), Luzzo (Loras), Egan (Loras), Johnson (Luth), Halverson (Luth), Athmann (Luth).

Records: Luther 13-11, 6-2. Loras 10-11, 4-7.

MINN.-CROOKSTON 5-6, UPPER IA. 0-5

First game

Upper Iowa;000;000;0 -- 0;1;2

Minn.-Crookston;300;002;x -- 5;6;0

Snider, DeWulf (6) and Scieszinski. Rustad and Thoma. WP -- Rustad (4-4). LP -- Snider (1-3).

Second game

Upper Iowa;000;040;001 -- 5;9;0

Minn.-Crookston;000;010;104 -- 6;10;3

Morales, Wolfe (7), DeWulf (8), Lieb (9), Webber (9) and Scieszinski. Richardson, Grose (7) and Thoma. WP -- Grose (2-0). LP -- Lieb (1-1). 2B -- Rothieaux (UIU), Salato (UIU), Scieszinski (UIU), Fussy (MC), Finberg (MC).

Records: Upper Iowa 8-15, 5-13. Minn.-Crookston 16-11, 9-4.

COE 7-9, WARTBURG 0-4

First game

Coe;011;210;002 -- 7;12;0

Wartburg;000;000;000 -- 0;5;1

Greene and Berger. B. Milewski, Eybers (7) and Baumann. WP -- Greene. LP -- B. Milewski. 2B -- DeLaney (Coe), Burns (Coe), Arp (Coe), Ridge (Wart). HR -- DeLaney (Coe), Kaplan (Coe).

Second game

Coe;000;000;207 -- 9;15;3

Wartburg;000;040;000 -- 4;11;0

Schmit, Deardorff (6) and Berger, LeGrand, Weber. Kilpatrick, Jeffery (9), Rex (9) and Baumann. 2B -- DeLaney (Coe), Kaplan (Coe), Burns 2 (Coe), Alvarado (Coe), Goodhue (Wart). HR -- Weber (Coe), Hovick (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 6-18, 3-8. Coe 20-2, 10-1.

