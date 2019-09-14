agate Saturday baseball: Minor league playoffs 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Minor leaguesMidwest League playoffs Championship (Best-of-five) SATURDAY'S RESULTSouth Bend 5, Clinton 0, South Bend wins series 3-0 Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.Sign up now for our Breaking News email! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Winter's wallop: Old Farmer's 2020 Almanac predicts big chills, snow UPDATE: Standoff suspect died of self-inflicted gunshot wound Chris Soules discusses Kenneth Mosher death in 'People' interview Police urge caution after Waterloo man loses thousands to scam Waterloo firefighter takes command of Iowa National Guard infantry battalion View All Promotions promotion spotlight Which season suits you best? promotion Progress 2019 Print Ads Service WATERLOO/CF SYMPHONY - Ad from 2019-09-15 4 hrs ago Waterloo/cf Symphony Gallagher-bluedorn Performing Arts Center, Cedar Falls, IA 50614 319-273-3373 Website Ad Vault Front Page Strip Ad-Thank Use PAY Sep 9, 2019 Insurance FIRST MAXFIELD MUTUAL INSURANCE - Ad from 2019-09-15 4 hrs ago First Maxfield Mutual Insurance Po Box 385, Denver, IA 50622 319-984-5255 Website Ad Vault HOROSCOPE 4 hrs ago Ad Vault Cook 4 hrs ago State Training School 3211 Edgington Ave, Eldora, IA 50627 641-858-5402 Website Ads Ad Vault Ad September 4 hrs ago New Aldaya Lifescapes 7511 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA 50613 319-268-0401 Website Sale Full page Sep 12, 2019 Slumberland, Inc 4020 University Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701 319-235-0214 Website Transportation Celebrations ad September 4 hrs ago Waterloo Regional Airport 2790 Livingston Lane, Waterloo, IA 50703 319-291-4483 Ad Vault HOROSCOPE Sep 10, 2019 Ad Vault Display Legal 2 Sep 11, 2019
