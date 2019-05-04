Saturday baseball: MiLB scoreboard, College scoreboard
Minors
Midwest League
SATURDAY’S RESULTS
Great Lakes 5, Wisconsin 1
West Michigan 6, Burlington 5
Lake County 9, Kane County 3
Beloit 2, Lansing 1
Quad Cities 10, Fort Wayne 3
Clinton 4, South Bend 3
Dayton 4, Cedar Rapids 2
Pacific Coast League
SATURDAY’S RESULT
Iowa at Omaha, late
College
BIG TEN
Iowa 1, UC-Irvine 0
Penn State 5-1, Rutgers 4-5
Michigan 10, Maryland 4
Northwestern 4, Nebraska 2
Illinois 3, Indiana 1
AMERICAN RIVERS
Luther 4, Simpson 3
Wartburg 14-6, Loras 9-7
Buena Vista 11-1, Dubuque 0-0
Central 12-13, Nebraska Wesleyan 5-1
IOWA COLLEGES
Monmouth 7-6, Grinnell 0-7
Cornell 6-6, Illinois College 5-4
Linescores
IOWA 1, UC-IRVINE 0
UC-Irvine 000 000 000 — 0 7 0
Iowa 000 010 00x — 1 6 1
Trenton Denholm and Griffin Mazur. Cam Baumann, Jason Foster (6), Grant Leonard (8) and Austin Martin. WP — Baumann (4-2), LP — Denholm (7-3). Save — Leonard (12). 2B — Iowa: Padgett.
LUTHER 4-5, SIMPSON 3-3
First Game
Luther 000 012 010 — 4 8 0
Simpson 000 110 100 — 3 11 1
Collin Coffey, Kyle Bode (8) and Luke Plunkett. Brady Held, Tanner Jansen (7) and Josh Breitbarth. WP — Coffey (6-3). LP — Jansen (3-8). Save — Bode (1). 2B — Halverson, Hingst 2 (Luther), Gleason, Hollingsworth (Simpson). 3B — Creger, Schmitt (Simpson). HR — McKibben (Luther).
Second Game
Luther 000 010 110 2 — 5 11 1
Simpson 100 011 000 0 — 3 8 1
Colucci, Brinda (7), Bode (9) and Athmann. Jansen, Veach (5), Werner (6), Hollingsworth (8), Kauzlarich (9) and Schmitt. WP — Bode (4-5). LP — Kauzlarich (2-5).
WARTBURG 14-6, LORAS 9-7
First Game
Wartburg 024 140 012 — 14 14 2
Loras 100 030 302 — 9 12 4
Kilpatrick, Eybers (7) and Baumann. Marhefke, Costello (5), Wanniger (9) and Thompson. WP — Kilpatrick (3-4). LP — Marhefke (4-5). 2B — Nunemaker, Jeffery, Harris (Wartburg), Thompson, Paluch, Agerbeek (Loras). 3B — McNair (Wartburg). HRs — Nunemaker, Baumann (Wartburg), Konagel, Paluch (Loras).
Second Game
Wartburg 200 040 000 — 6 12 2
Loras 110 040 01x — 7 10 0
Milewski, Rox (5) and Baumann. Eminster, Wohlers (5), Fallon (9) and Thompson. WP — Wohlers (1-0). LP — Rox (2-1). 2B — McNair, Butler (Wartburg). 3B — Konagel (Loras).
Records: Wartburg (12-25, 9-15), Loras (16-18, 10-14).
