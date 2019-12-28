Free agents
Signings
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BOSTON (1) — Signed Martin Perez, lhp, Minnesota, to a $6.5 million, one-year contract.
CHICAGO (3) — Re-signed Jose Abreu, 1b, to a $50 million, three-year contract; signed Yasmani Grandal, c, Milwaukee, to a $73 million, four-year contract; signed ; Gio Gonzalez, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
DETROIT (2) — Signed Austin Romine, c, New York Yankees, to a $4.15 million, one-year contract; signed Jonathan Schoop, 2b, Minnesota, to a $6.1 million, one-year contract.
HOUSTON (2) — Re-signed Joe Smith, rhp, to an $8 million, two-year contract; re-signed Martin Maldonado, c, to a $7 million, two-year contract.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Signed Anthony Rendon, 3b, Washington, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; signed Julio Teheran, rhp, Atlanta, to a $9 million, one-year contract.
MINNESOTA (5) — Announced Jake Odorizzi, rhp, accepted $17.8 million qualifying offer; re-signed Michael Pineda, rhp, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Alex Avila, c, Arizona, to a $4.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Sergio Romo, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Tyler Clippard, rhp, Cleveland, to a $2.75 million, one-year contract.
NEW YORK (1) — Signed Gerrit Cole, rhp, Houston, to a $324 million, nine-year contract.
OAKLAND (1) — Re-signed Jake Diekman, lhp, to a $7.5 million, two-year contract.
SEATTLE (1) — Signed Kendall Graveman, rhp, Chicago Cubs, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
TEXAS (2) — Signed Kyle Gibson, rhp, Minnesota, to a $28 million, three-year contract; signed Jordan Lyles, rhp, Milwaukee, to a $16 million, two-year contract.
TORONTO (1) — Signed Tanner Roark, rhp, Oakland, to a $24 million, two-year contract.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (2) — Signed Stephen Vogt, c, San Francisco, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Madison Bumgarner, lhp, San Francisco, to an $85 million, five-year contract.
ATLANTA (7) — Re-signed Nick Markakis, of, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Tyler Flowers, c, to a $4 million, one-year contract; re-signed Darren O'Day, rhp to a $2.75 million, one-year contract; signed Will Smith, rhp, San Francisco, to a $40 million, three-year contract; re-signed Chris Martin, rhp, to a $14 million, two-year contract; signed Travis d'Arnaud, c, Tampa Bay, to a $16 million, two-year contract; signed Cole Hamels, lhp, Chicago Cubs, to an $18 million, one-year contract.
CINCINNATI (2) — Signed Mike Moustakas, 3b-2b, Milwaukee, to a $64 million, four-year contract; signed Wade Miley, lhp, Houston, to a $15 million, two-y5ear contract.
MILWAUKEE (4) — Signed Brett Anderson, lhp, Oakland, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Avisail Garcia, of, Tampa Bay, to a $20 million, two-year contract; signed Justin Smoak, 1b, Toronto, to a $5 million, one-year contract; signed Eric Sogard, 2b, Tampa Bay, to a $4.5 million, one-year contract.
NEW YORK (4) — Re-signed Brad Brach, rhp, to a $850,000, one-year contract; signed Michael Wacha, rhp, to a $3 million, one-year contract; signed Rick Porcello, rhp, Boston to a $10 million, one-year contract; signed Dellin Betances, rhp, New York Yankees, to $10.5 million, one-year contract.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Signed Zack Wheeler, rhp, New York Mets, to a $118 million, five-year contractl; signed Didi Gregorius, ss, New York Yankees, to a $14 million, one-year contract.
ST. LOUIS (1) — Re-signed Adam Wainwright, rhp, to a $5 million, one-year contract.
SAN DIEGO (1) — Signed Drew Pomeranz, lhp, Milwaukee, to a $34 million, four-year contract.
WASHINGTON (3) — Re-signed Stephen Strasburg, rhp, to a $245 million, seven-year contract; re-signed Howie Kendrick, 2b, to a $6.25 million, one-year contract; re-signed Yan Gomes, c, to a $10 million, two-year contract.
JAPAN CENTRAL LEAGUE
YOMIURI (1) — Signed Gerardo Parra, of-1b, Washington, to a $2 million, one-year contract.
Remaining players
AMERICAN LEAGUE
BALTIMORE (1) — Mark Trumbo, dh-of-1b.
BOSTON (5) — Andrew Cashner, rhp; Jhoulys Chacín, rhp; Brock Holt, inf-of; Mitch Moreland, 1b; Steve Pearce, 1b-of.
CHICAGO (4) — Ross Detwiler, lhp; Jon Jay, of; Iván Nova, rhp; Héctor Santiago, lhp.
CLEVELAND (4) — Ryan Flaherty, inf; Jason Kipnis, 2b; Dan Otero, rhp; Yasiel Puig, of.
DETROIT (5) — Edwin Jackson, rhp; Gordon Beckham, 2b; Jordy Mercer, ss; Matt Moore, lhp; Tyson Ross, rhp.
HOUSTON (4) — Robinson Chirinos, c; q-Will Harris, rhp; Collin McHugh, rhp; Héctor Rondón, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Trevor Cahill, rhp; Kole Calhoun, of.
MINNESOTA (1) — Jason Castro, c.
NEW YORK (5) — Edwin Encarnación, dh-1b; Brett Gardner, of; Cory Gearrin, rhp; Cameron Maybin, of; CC Sabathia, lhp.
OAKLAND (1) — Homer Bailey, rhp.
SEATTLE (4) — Félix Hernández, rhp; Wade LeBlanc, lhp;Tommy Milone, lhp; Arodys Vizcaíno, rhp.
TEXAS (6) — Welington Castillo, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Nate Jones, rhp; Shawn Kelley, rhp; Hunter Pence, dh-of; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.
TORONTO (1) — Clay Buchholz, rhp.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (4) — Jarrod Dyson, of; Wilmer Flores, of; Yoshihisa Hirano, rhp; Adam Jones, of.
ATLANTA (10) — Jerry Blevins, lhp; Francisco Cervelli, c; q-Josh Donaldson, 3b; Billy Hamilton, of; Adeiny Hechavarría, inf; Matt Joyce, of; Dallas Keuchel, lhp; Brian McCann, c; Anthony Swarzak, rhp; Josh Tomlin, rhp.
CHICAGO (11) — Tony Barnette, rhp; Nick Castellanos, of; Xavier Cedeño, lhp; Steve Cishek, rhp; Derek Holland, lhp; Brandon Kintzler, rhp; Jonathan Lucroy, c; Brandon Morrow, rhp; David Phelps, rhp; Pedro Strop, rhp; Ben Zobrist, inf-of.
CINCINNATI (2) — José Iglesias, ss; Alex Wood, lhp.
COLORADO (2) — Yonder Alonso, 1b-of; Drew Butera, c.
LOS ANGELES (5) — David Freese, 3b; Jedd Gyorko, inf; Rich Hill, lhp; Russell Martin, c; Hyun-Jin Ryu, lhp.
MIAMI (4) — Starlin Castro, inf; Curtis Granderson, of; Martín Prado, 1b-3b; Neil Walker, 1b-3b.
MILWAUKEE (3) — Matt Albers, rhp; Jay Jackson, rhp; Eric Thames, 1b.
NEW YORK (5) — Luis Avilán, lhp; Rajai Davis, of; Todd Frazier, 3b; Juan Lagares, of; René Rivera, c.
PHILADELPHIA (11) — Corey Dickerson, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Tommy Hunter, rhp; Brad Miller, inf-of; Logan Morrison, 1b; Pat Neshek, rhp; Juan Nicasio, rhp; Sean Rodríguez, inf-of; Drew Smyly, lhp; Jason Vargas, lhp; Nick Vincent, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (3) — Melky Cabrera, of; Lonnie Chisenhall, of; Francisco Liriano, lhp.
ST. LOUIS (3) — Tony Cingrani, lhp; Marcell Ozuna, of; Matt Wieters, c.
SAN DIEGO (3) — Aaron Loup, lhp; Craig Stammen, rhp; Adam Warren, rhp.
SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Fernando Abad, lhp; Pablo Sandoval, 3b.
WASHINGTON (8) — Matt Adams, 1b; Asdrúbal Cabrera, 2b-3b; Brian Dozier, 2b; Jeremy Hellickson, rhp; Daniel Hudson, rhp; Fernando Rodney, rhp; Jonny Venters, lhp; Ryan Zimmerman, 1b.
