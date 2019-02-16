Try 1 month for 99¢
Clip art baseball

College

SATURDAY'S RESULT

Big Ten

Iowa 10, Pittsburgh 1

Linescore

Iowa;023;110;210 -- 10;11;1

Pittsburgh;000;000;010 -- 1;3;0

Dreyer, Hoffman (6), Probst (7), Ritter (8) and Martin, McCleary. Camacho, Kirwan (4), Ronan (7), Hogan (8) and MacLaren, Samarkos. WP -- Dreyer (1-0). LP -- Camacho (0-1). 2B -- Boe (Iowa), Martin (Iowa), Norman (Iowa). HR -- Norman (Iowa).

Records: Iowa 1-1, Pittsburgh 1-1.




