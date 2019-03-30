Clip art baseball

College

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Big Ten

Iowa 2, Illinois 1

Northern Sun

Minot St. 4-14, Sioux Falls 0-3

Minn. St.-Mankato 10-13, Bemidji St. 0-0

Winona St. at Minn.-Crookston, ppd.

American Rivers

Wartburg 7, Central 3

Dubuque 2-1, Luther 1-18

Bethany Lutheran at Simpson (DH), ppd.

Loras at Buena Vista (DH), ppd.

Linescores

IOWA 2, ILLINOIS 1

Illinois;000;010;000 -- 1;6;1

Iowa;020;000;00x -- 2;5;1

Weber, Lavender (5), Sefcik (7) and Korte. Baumann, Wallace (7) and Martin. WP -- Baumann (1-2). LP -- Weber (1-1). Sv -- Wallace (1).

Records: Iowa 14-10, 2-3. Illinois 17-7, 0-2.

WARTBURG 7, CENTRAL 3

Wartburg;100;010;311 -- 7;11;3

Central;010;000;002 -- 3;5;3

Gotto, Eybers (9) and Baumann. Long, Wenzel (7), Wright (9) and Kimm. WP -- Gotto (2-2). LP -- Long (2-2). 2B -- Jeffery (Wart), Baumann (Wart), Wood (Cent). 3B -- McNair 2 (Wart). HR -- Harris (Wart), Hovick (Wart).

Records: Wartburg 6-11, 3-1. Central 11-4, 1-3.

DUBUQUE 2-1, LUTHER 1-18

First game

Luther;000;000;010 -- 1;9;1

Dubuque;100;001;00x -- 2;8;1

Coffey and Plunkett. Nelson, Schneiderman (8) and Kvenvold. WP -- Nelson. LP -- Coffey. 2B -- Plunkett (Luth), Valencia (Dub).

Second game

Luther;005;174;1 -- 18;17;0

Dubuque;000;001;0 -- 1;3;4

Bode, Manternach (6), Hingst (7) and Plunkett, Olson. Sewruk, Logan (4), Hardin (5), Rosas (6), Sholty (7) and Kvenvold, Carroll. WP -- Bode (2-2). LP -- Sewruk (1-2). 2B -- Plunkett (Luth), Schnobrich (Luth). 3B -- Plunkett (Luth), Athmann (Luth).

Records: Luther 10-9, 2-1. Dubuque 8-6-1, 2-4.

