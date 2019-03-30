College
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
Big Ten
Iowa 2, Illinois 1
Northern Sun
Minot St. 4-14, Sioux Falls 0-3
Minn. St.-Mankato 10-13, Bemidji St. 0-0
Winona St. at Minn.-Crookston, ppd.
American Rivers
Wartburg 7, Central 3
Dubuque 2-1, Luther 1-18
Bethany Lutheran at Simpson (DH), ppd.
Loras at Buena Vista (DH), ppd.
Linescores
IOWA 2, ILLINOIS 1
Illinois;000;010;000 -- 1;6;1
Iowa;020;000;00x -- 2;5;1
Weber, Lavender (5), Sefcik (7) and Korte. Baumann, Wallace (7) and Martin. WP -- Baumann (1-2). LP -- Weber (1-1). Sv -- Wallace (1).
Records: Iowa 14-10, 2-3. Illinois 17-7, 0-2.
WARTBURG 7, CENTRAL 3
Wartburg;100;010;311 -- 7;11;3
Central;010;000;002 -- 3;5;3
Gotto, Eybers (9) and Baumann. Long, Wenzel (7), Wright (9) and Kimm. WP -- Gotto (2-2). LP -- Long (2-2). 2B -- Jeffery (Wart), Baumann (Wart), Wood (Cent). 3B -- McNair 2 (Wart). HR -- Harris (Wart), Hovick (Wart).
Records: Wartburg 6-11, 3-1. Central 11-4, 1-3.
DUBUQUE 2-1, LUTHER 1-18
First game
Luther;000;000;010 -- 1;9;1
Dubuque;100;001;00x -- 2;8;1
Coffey and Plunkett. Nelson, Schneiderman (8) and Kvenvold. WP -- Nelson. LP -- Coffey. 2B -- Plunkett (Luth), Valencia (Dub).
Second game
Luther;005;174;1 -- 18;17;0
Dubuque;000;001;0 -- 1;3;4
Bode, Manternach (6), Hingst (7) and Plunkett, Olson. Sewruk, Logan (4), Hardin (5), Rosas (6), Sholty (7) and Kvenvold, Carroll. WP -- Bode (2-2). LP -- Sewruk (1-2). 2B -- Plunkett (Luth), Schnobrich (Luth). 3B -- Plunkett (Luth), Athmann (Luth).
Records: Luther 10-9, 2-1. Dubuque 8-6-1, 2-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.