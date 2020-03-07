Saturday auto racing

NASCAR
Xfinity LS Tractor 200
Saturday
At Phoenix RacewayAvondale, Ariz.Lap length: 1.00 miles(Start position in parentheses)
1. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200 laps, 45 points.
2. (3) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 40.
3. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200, 0.
4. (4) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 200, 0.
5. (14) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 35.
6. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 47.
7. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 45.
8. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 37.
9. (5) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200, 46.
10. (11) Riley Herbst, Toyota, 200, 27.
11. (10) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 31.
12. (13) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 26.
13. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 40.
14. (15) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 200, 23.
15. (29) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 200, 22.
16. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 21.
17. (26) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 20.
18. (20) Dillon Bassett, Chevrolet, 199, 19.
19. (17) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 199, 0.
20. (21) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 199, 17.
Also
35. (16) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, vibration, 63, 2.
36. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, engine, 58, 1.
Race Statistics
Average Speed of Race Winner: 92.47 mph.
Time of Race: 2 hours, 9 minutes, 47 seconds.
Margin of Victory: 3.556 seconds.
Caution Flags: 7 for 45 laps.
Lead Changes: 11 among 7 drivers.
Lap Leaders: K.Busch 0; A.Cindric 1-9; K.Busch 10-39; J.Allgaier 40-48; B.Keselowski 49-55; J.Allgaier 56-75; K.Busch 76-85; R.Chastain 86-89; N.Gragson 90-116; J.Allgaier 117-138; B.Jones 139-142; K.Busch 143-180; B.Jones 181-200
Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Busch, 3 times for 78 laps; J.Allgaier, 3 times for 51 laps; N.Gragson, 1 time for 27 laps; B.Jones, 2 times for 24 laps; A.Cindric, 1 time for 9 laps; B.Keselowski, 1 time for 7 laps; R.Chastain, 1 time for 4 laps.
Wins: H.Burton, 1; C.Briscoe, 1; B.Jones, 1; N.Gragson, 1.
Top 16 in Points: 1. H.Burton, 176; 2. C.Briscoe, 173; 3. A.Cindric, 155; 4. B.Jones, 148; 5. R.Chastain, 146; 6. N.Gragson, 143; 7. R.Sieg, 143; 8. J.Haley, 140; 9. J.Allgaier, 138; 10. M.Annett, 119; 11. R.Herbst, 109; 12. B.Brown, 91; 13. A.Labbe, 87; 14. J.Williams, 83; 15. M.Snider, 79; 16. R.Black, 76.