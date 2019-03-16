Try 3 months for $3
Auto racing clip art

Monster Energy Series

Auto Club 400

Lineup

At Auto Club Speedway

Fontana, Calif.

(Car number in parentheses)

Note: No one completed a lap in final round of qualifying

1. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 0.000 mph.

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 0.000.

3. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 0.000.

4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 0.000.

5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 0.000.

6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 0.000.

7. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 0.000.

8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 0.000.

9. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 0.000.

10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 0.000.

11. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 0.000.

12. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 0.000.

13. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 178.006.

14. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 177.817.

15. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 177.756.

16. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 177.677.

17. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 177.580.

18. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 177.384.

19. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 177.283.

20. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 177.253.

21. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 177.148.

22. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 176.761.

23. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 175.008.

24. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 173.507.

25. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 177.629.

26. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 177.462.

27. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 177.427.

28. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 177.052.

29. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 176.151.

30. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 175.863.

31. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 174.936.

32. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 174.825.

33. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 173.913.

34. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 172.476.

35. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 169.643.

36. (52) BJ McLeod, Ford, 168.401.

37. (77) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 168.201.

38. (66) Joey Gase, Toyota, 165.445.

Xfinity Production Alliance Group 300 

Saturday

At Auto Club Speedway

Fontana, Calif.

Lap length: 2 miles

Starting position in parentheses

1. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 150.

2. (2) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 150.

3. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 150.

4. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 150.

5. (6) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 150.

6. (11) Austin Cindric, Ford, 150.

7. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 150.

8. (7) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 150.

9. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 150.

10. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 150.

11. (14) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 150.

12. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 150.

13. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 150.

14. (13) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 150.

15. (18) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 150.

16. (17) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 150.

17. (21) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 148.

18. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 147.

19. (25) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 147.

20. (23) Tommy Joe Martins, Toyota, 146.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 130.703 mph.

Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 17 Mins, 43 Secs. Margin of Victory: 1.927 Seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 13 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: T. Reddick 0;K. Busch 1;T. Reddick 2-11;K. Busch 12-86;N. Gragson 87-89;C. Custer 90-91;K. Busch 92;C. Custer 93;K. Busch 94-114;C. Bell 115-118;C. Custer 119-125;M. Annett 126-130;C. Bell 131;C. Custer 132-150.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): Kyle Busch 4 times for 98 laps; Cole Custer 4 times for 29 laps; Tyler Reddick 1 time for 10 laps; Christopher Bell 2 times for 5 laps; Michael Annett 1 time for 5 laps; Noah Gragson 1 time for 3 laps.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments