NASCAR

Daytona 500 lineup

Race today

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

2. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

3. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

4. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, Team Penske

5. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

6. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

7. (21) Paul Menard Wood, Ford, Brothers Racing

8. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

9. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Leavine Family Racing

10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

11. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

12. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing

13. (47) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Richard Petty Motorsports

14. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Team Penske

15. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing

16. (40) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports

17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

18. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports

19. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, Roush Fenway Racing

20. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

21. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing

22. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Germain Racing

23. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing

24. (38) David Ragan, Ford, Front Row Motorsports

25. (96) Parker Kligerman-x, Toyota, Gaunt Brothers Racing

26. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing

27. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Starcom Racing

28. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

29. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

30. (62) Brendan Gaughan-x, Chevrolet, Beard Motorsports

31. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing

32. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, GO FAS Racing

33. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, Front Row Motorsports

34. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, Front Row Motorsports

35. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Team Penske

36. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Premium Motorsports

37. (52) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, Rick Ware Racing

38. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, Petty Ware Racing

39. (31) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing

40. (27) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, Germain Racing

Xfinity Series

Racing Experience 300

At Daytona International Speedway

Daytona Beach, Fla.

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (3) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 120 laps.

2. (15) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 120.

3. (16) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 120.

4. (8) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 120.

5. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 120.

6. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 120.

7. (21) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 120.

8. (14) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 120.

9. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 120.

10. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 120.

11. (18) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 120.

12. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 120.

13. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 120.

14. (38) Cole Custer, Ford, 120.

15. (2) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 120.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 151.664 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 58 minutes, 41 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.116 Seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 19 laps. Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.

