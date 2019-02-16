NASCAR
Daytona 500 lineup
Race today
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
2. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
3. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
4. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, Team Penske
5. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, Roush Fenway Racing
6. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
7. (21) Paul Menard Wood, Ford, Brothers Racing
8. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
9. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, Leavine Family Racing
10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
11. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
12. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing
13. (47) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, Richard Petty Motorsports
14. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, Team Penske
15. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing
16. (40) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, Spire Motorsports
17. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
18. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Hendrick Motorsports
19. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, Roush Fenway Racing
20. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
21. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, JTG Daugherty Racing
22. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, Germain Racing
23. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, Stewart-Haas Racing
24. (38) David Ragan, Ford, Front Row Motorsports
25. (96) Parker Kligerman-x, Toyota, Gaunt Brothers Racing
26. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, Chip Ganassi Racing
27. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, Starcom Racing
28. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
29. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
30. (62) Brendan Gaughan-x, Chevrolet, Beard Motorsports
31. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, Joe Gibbs Racing
32. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, GO FAS Racing
33. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, Front Row Motorsports
34. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, Front Row Motorsports
35. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, Team Penske
36. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, Premium Motorsports
37. (52) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, Rick Ware Racing
38. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, Petty Ware Racing
39. (31) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, Richard Childress Racing
40. (27) Casey Mears, Chevrolet, Germain Racing
Xfinity Series
Racing Experience 300
At Daytona International Speedway
Daytona Beach, Fla.
Lap length: 2.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (3) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 120 laps.
2. (15) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 120.
3. (16) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 120.
4. (8) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 120.
5. (13) Austin Cindric, Ford, 120.
6. (11) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 120.
7. (21) Jeff Green, Chevrolet, 120.
8. (14) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 120.
9. (1) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 120.
10. (7) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 120.
11. (18) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 120.
12. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 120.
13. (6) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 120.
14. (38) Cole Custer, Ford, 120.
15. (2) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 120.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 151.664 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 58 minutes, 41 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.116 Seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 19 laps. Lead Changes: 13 among 9 drivers.
