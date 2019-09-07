Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Indiana 250

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Indianapolis

Lap Length: 2.5 miles

(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 100.

2. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 100.

3. (13) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 100.

4. (12) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 100.

5. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 100.

6. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 100.

7. (11) Cole Custer, Ford, 100.

8. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 100.

9. (17) Austin Hill, Toyota, 100.

10. (10) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 100.

11. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 100.

12. (15) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 100.

13. (16) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 100.

14. (32) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 100.

15. (20) Ronnie Bassett Jr, Chevrolet, 100.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 114.199 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 11 Minutes, 21 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.132 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 31 laps. Lead Changes: 14 among 7 drivers.

