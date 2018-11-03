NASCAR
Xfinity Series
O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge
At Texas Motor Speedway
Fort Worth, Texas
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.
2. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.
3. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.
4. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.
5. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.
6. (14) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.
7. (7) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 200.
8. (13) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200.
9. (12) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200.
10. (9) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200.
11. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.
12. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.
13. (38) Ty Majeski, Ford, 200.
14. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200.
15. (22) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 200.
16. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.
17. (19) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 199.
18. (21) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199.
19. (29) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 199.
20. (24) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 198.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 116.82 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 34 Mins, 5 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.162 Seconds. Caution Flags: 13 for 54 laps. Lead Changes: 17 among 9 drivers.
