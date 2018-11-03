Try 1 month for 99¢
Auto racing clip art
Buy Now

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

O'Reilly Auto Parts Challenge

At Texas Motor Speedway

Fort Worth, Texas

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

2. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

4. (10) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (5) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (14) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

7. (7) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (13) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 200.

9. (12) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 200.

10. (9) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200.

11. (23) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.

12. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

13. (38) Ty Majeski, Ford, 200.

14. (18) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200.

15. (22) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 200.

16. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

17. (19) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 199.

18. (21) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199.

19. (29) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 199.

20. (24) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 198.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 116.82 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 34 Mins, 5 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.162 Seconds. Caution Flags: 13 for 54 laps. Lead Changes: 17 among 9 drivers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments