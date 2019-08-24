NASCAR
Xfinity Series
CTECH Manufacturing 180
At Road America
Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Lap Length: 4.048 miles
(Pole position number in parentheses)
1. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 45.
2. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 45.
3. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 45.
4. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 45.
5. (11) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 45.
6. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 45.
7. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 45.
8. (9) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 45.
9. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 45.
10. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 45.
11. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 45.
12. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 45.
13. (13) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 45.
14. (29) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 45.
15. (27) Nic Hammann, Chevrolet, 45.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 83.031 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 11 Minutes, 38 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.891 Seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 8 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.