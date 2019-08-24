Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

CTECH Manufacturing 180

At Road America

Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Lap Length: 4.048 miles

(Pole position number in parentheses)

1. (12) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 45.

2. (3) Austin Cindric, Ford, 45.

3. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 45.

4. (5) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 45.

5. (11) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 45.

6. (7) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 45.

7. (10) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 45.

8. (9) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 45.

9. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 45.

10. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 45.

11. (17) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 45.

12. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 45.

13. (13) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 45.

14. (29) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 45.

15. (27) Nic Hammann, Chevrolet, 45.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 83.031 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 11 Minutes, 38 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 1.891 Seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 8 laps. Lead Changes: 8 among 6 drivers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments