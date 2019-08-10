NASCAR
Monster Energy Cup
Consumers Energy 400 lineup
Friday's qualifying; race today
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 190.471 mph.
2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 190.089.
3. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 189.703.
4. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 189.509.
5. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 189.439.
6. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 189.384.
7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 189.299.
8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 189.255.
9. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 189.095.
10. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 188.892.
11. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 188.462.
12. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188.388.
13. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 188.373.
14. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188.093.
15. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 187.911.
16. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 187.877.
17. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 187.573.
18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 187.510.
19. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 187.310.
20. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 186.882.
21. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.601.
22. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 186.553.
23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 186.056.
24. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 185.615.
25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 185.309.
26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 185.266.
27. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 185.080.
28. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 184.985.
29. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 184.044.
30. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 181.846.
31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 181.237.
32. (27) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 179.982.
33. (52) Austin Theriault, Ford, 179.403.
34. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 179.395.
35. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 178.576.
36. (53) Spencer Boyd, Ford, 173.590.
37. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 0.000.
38. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 0.000.
Xfinity Series
B&L Transport 170
At Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course
Lexington, Ohio
Lap length: 2.258 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (1) Austin Cindric, Ford, 75 laps.
2. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 75.
3. (6) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 75.
4. (10) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 75.
5. (7) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 75.
6. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 75.
7. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 75.
8. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 75.
9. (13) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 75.
10. (9) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 75.
Also
13. (21) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 75.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 71.439 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 22 minutes, 14 seconds. Margin of Victory: 3.780 seconds. Caution Flags: 6 for 17 laps. Lead Changes: 10 among 8 drivers.
NASCAR Trucks
Corrigan Oil 200
At Michigan International Speedway
Brooklyn, Mich.
Lap length: 2 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (6) Austin Hill, Toyota, 105 laps.
2. (18) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 105.
3. (17) Tyler Dippel, Chevrolet, 105.
4. (8) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 105.
5. (23) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 105.
6. (11) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 105.
7. (9) Grant Enfinger, Ford, 105.
8. (20) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, 105.
9. (30) Ray Ciccarelli, Chevrolet, 105.
10. (12) Matt Crafton, Ford, 105.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 113.616 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 50 minutes, 54 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.125-seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 35 laps. Lead Changes: 17 among 10 drivers.
