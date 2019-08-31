NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
Southern 500 lineup
Saturday's qualifying; Race today
At Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
Lap Length: 1.366 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 172.487 mph.
2. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 172.088.
3. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 171.842.
4. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 171.764.
5. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 171.321.
6. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 171.202.
7. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 171.011.
8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 170.952.
9. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 170.827.
10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 170.744.
11. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 170.679.
12. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 170.578.
13. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 170.566.
14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 170.507.
15. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 170.466.
16. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 170.425.
17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 170.324.
18. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 170.206.
19. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 170.130.
20. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 170.100.
21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 169.977.
22. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 169.830.
23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 169.473.
24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 169.461.
25. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 169.065.
26. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 169.007.
27. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 168.972.
28. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 168.625.
29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 168.567.
30. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 168.244.
31. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 168.186.
32. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 167.997.
33. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 167.351.
34. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 165.220.
35. (52) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 165.042.
36. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 163.538.
37. (27) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 162.512.
38. (54) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 160.874.
39. (66) Joey Gase, Toyota, 159.207.
Xfinity Series
VFW 200
At Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
Lap Length: 1.366 miles
(Pole position in parentheses)
1. (37) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 147.
2. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 147.
3. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 147.
4. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 147.
5. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 147.
6. (14) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 147.
7. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 147.
8. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147.
9. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 147.
10. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147.
11. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 147.
12. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 147.
13. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 147.
14. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 147.
15. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 147.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 119.131 mph.
Time of Race: 1 Hour, 41 Minutes, 8 Seconds. Margin of Victory: .602 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 23 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.