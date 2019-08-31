Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Cup Series

Southern 500 lineup

Saturday's qualifying; Race today

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap Length: 1.366 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 172.487 mph.

2. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 172.088.

3. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 171.842.

4. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 171.764.

5. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 171.321.

6. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 171.202.

7. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 171.011.

8. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 170.952.

9. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 170.827.

10. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 170.744.

11. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 170.679.

12. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 170.578.

13. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 170.566.

14. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 170.507.

15. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 170.466.

16. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 170.425.

17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 170.324.

18. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 170.206.

19. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 170.130.

20. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 170.100.

21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 169.977.

22. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 169.830.

23. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 169.473.

24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 169.461.

25. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 169.065.

26. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 169.007.

27. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 168.972.

28. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 168.625.

29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 168.567.

30. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 168.244.

31. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 168.186.

32. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 167.997.

33. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 167.351.

34. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 165.220.

35. (52) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 165.042.

36. (51) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 163.538.

37. (27) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 162.512.

38. (54) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 160.874.

39. (66) Joey Gase, Toyota, 159.207.

Xfinity Series

VFW 200

At Darlington Raceway

Darlington, S.C.

Lap Length: 1.366 miles

(Pole position in parentheses)

1. (37) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 147.

2. (3) Cole Custer, Ford, 147.

3. (6) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 147.

4. (1) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 147.

5. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 147.

6. (14) Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chevrolet, 147.

7. (5) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 147.

8. (7) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 147.

9. (8) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 147.

10. (4) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 147.

11. (9) Austin Cindric, Ford, 147.

12. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 147.

13. (20) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 147.

14. (10) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 147.

15. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 147.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 119.131 mph.

Time of Race: 1 Hour, 41 Minutes, 8 Seconds. Margin of Victory: .602 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 23 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

