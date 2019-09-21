NASCAR
Monster Energy Series
At Richmond Raceway
Richmond, Va.
Lap length: 0.75 miles
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (8) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 400.
2. (4) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 400.
3. (6) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 400.
4. (16) Erik Jones (P), Toyota, 400.
5. (1) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 400.
6. (19) Ryan Newman (P), Ford, 400.
7. (13) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 400.
8. (2) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 400.
9. (5) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 400.
10. (14) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 400.
11. (10) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 400.
12. (28) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 400.
13. (37) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 400.
14. (3) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 399.
15. (12) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 399.
16. (18) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 399.
17. (7) Aric Almirola (P), Ford, 399.
18. (15) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 399.
19. (9) Kurt Busch (P), Chevrolet, 398.
20. (27) David Ragan, Ford, 398.
21. (26) Matt Tifft‥, Ford, 397.
22. (11) Michael McDowell, Ford, 397.
23. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 396.
24. (20) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 396.
25. (25) William Byron (P), Chevrolet, 396.
26. (22) Daniel Hemric‥, Chevrolet, 396.
27. (30) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 396.
28. (24) Paul Menard, Ford, 395.
29. (34) Landon Cassill(i), Chevrolet, 395.
30. (29) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 395.
31. (21) Ryan Preece‥, Chevrolet, 394.
32. (23) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 393.
33. (32) Austin Theriault, Chevrolet, 392.
34. (38) JJ Yeley(i), Ford, 391.
35. (35) Spencer Boyd(i), Chevrolet, 388.
36. (36) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 384.
37. (31) Ross Chastain(i), Chevrolet, Brakes, 265.
38. (33) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, Accident, 233.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 101.437 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 57 Mins, 27 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.630 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 32 laps. Lead Changes: 6 among 3 drivers.
