NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
Federated Auto Parts 400
At Richmond Raceway
Richmond, Va.
Lap length: .75 miles
(Starting position in parentheses; P-playoff driver)
1. (11) Kyle Busch (P), Toyota, 400.
2. (1) Kevin Harvick (P), Ford, 400.
3. (3) Martin Truex Jr. (P), Toyota, 400.
4. (18) Chase Elliott (P), Chevrolet, 400.
5. (6) Aric Almirola (P), Ford, 400.
6. (26) Austin Dillon (P), Chevrolet, 400.
7. (9) Kyle Larson (P), Chevrolet, 400.
8. (21) Jimmie Johnson (P), Chevrolet, 400.
9. (7) Brad Keselowski (P), Ford, 400.
10. (24) Clint Bowyer (P), Ford, 400.
11. (8) Erik Jones (P), Toyota, 400.
12. (13) Alex Bowman (P), Chevrolet, 400.
13. (15) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 400.
14. (12) Joey Logano (P), Ford, 399.
15. (16) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 399.
16. (2) Denny Hamlin (P), Toyota, 399.
17. (38) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 399.
18. (5) Kurt Busch (P), Ford, 398.
19. (4) Ryan Blaney (P), Ford, 398.
20. (19) William Byron, Chevrolet, 398.
21. (14) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 398.
22. (20) Paul Menard, Ford, 397.
23. (40) David Ragan, Ford, 397.
24. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 397.
25. (17) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 396.
26. (10) Cole Custer, Ford, 396.
27. (25) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 395.
28. (29) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 395.
29. (28) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 394.
30. (22) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 394.
31. (39) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 394.
32. (31) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 393.
33. (30) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 392.
34. (27) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 391.
35. (35) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 388.
36. (36) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 387.
37. (32) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 387.
38. (34) Alon Day, Toyota, 383.
39. (37) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 382.
40. (33) Gray Gaulding, Ford, Brakes, 289.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 103.152 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 54 minutes, 30 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.777 seconds. Caution Flags: 3 for 23 laps. Lead Changes: 16 among 8 drivers.
