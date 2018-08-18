NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
Bass Pro NRA Night Race
At Bristol Motor Speedway
Bristol, Tenn.
Lap length: 0.533 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 500 laps, 46 points.
2. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 5048.
3. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, 50.
4. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 45.
5. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 500, 39.
6. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500, 44.
7. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 46.
8. (22) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 30.
9. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500, 32.
10. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 36.
11. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 500, 26.
12. (24) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 500, 25.
13. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 24.
14. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 23.
15. (26) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 500, 22.
16. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 499, 21.
17. (15) David Ragan, Ford, 499, 20.
18. (21) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 499, 19.
19. (28) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 499, 18.
20. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 497, 17.
21. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 496, 16.
22. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 496, 15.
23. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 496, 14.
24. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 495, 13.
25. (39) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 493, 12.
26. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 492, 0.
27. (40) Blake Jones, Toyota, 485, 10.
28. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, 481, 0.
29. (20) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 435, 8.
30. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 431, 7.
31. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 428, 19.
32. (34) JJ Yeley, Toyota, accident, 423, 0.
33. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, accident, 338, 4.
34. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, electrical, 234, 3.
35. (33) Jesse Little, Toyota, accident, 59, 0.
36. (4) Paul Menard, Ford, accident, 28, 1.
37. (31) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 10, 1.
38. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 1.
39. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 1.
40. (38) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 1.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 89.543 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 35 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.367 seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 70 laps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.