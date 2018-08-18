Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NASCAR

Monster Cup Series

Bass Pro NRA Night Race

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.533 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 500 laps, 46 points.

2. (1) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 5048.

3. (2) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 500, 50.

4. (19) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 45.

5. (14) Erik Jones, Toyota, 500, 39.

6. (16) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 500, 44.

7. (10) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 46.

8. (22) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 30.

9. (13) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 500, 32.

10. (6) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 36.

11. (23) Trevor Bayne, Ford, 500, 26.

12. (24) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 500, 25.

13. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 24.

14. (7) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 23.

15. (26) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 500, 22.

16. (11) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 499, 21.

17. (15) David Ragan, Ford, 499, 20.

18. (21) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 499, 19.

19. (28) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 499, 18.

20. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 497, 17.

21. (32) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 496, 16.

22. (29) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 496, 15.

23. (5) William Byron, Chevrolet, 496, 14.

24. (12) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 495, 13.

25. (39) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 493, 12.

26. (35) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 492, 0.

27. (40) Blake Jones, Toyota, 485, 10.

28. (37) Timmy Hill, Ford, 481, 0.

29. (20) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 435, 8.

30. (17) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, accident, 431, 7.

31. (8) Aric Almirola, Ford, 428, 19.

32. (34) JJ Yeley, Toyota, accident, 423, 0.

33. (36) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, accident, 338, 4.

34. (30) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, electrical, 234, 3.

35. (33) Jesse Little, Toyota, accident, 59, 0.

36. (4) Paul Menard, Ford, accident, 28, 1.

37. (31) Michael McDowell, Ford, accident, 10, 1.

38. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, accident, 3, 1.

39. (25) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 1.

40. (38) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 1.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 89.543 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 58 minutes, 35 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.367 seconds. Caution Flags: 9 for 70 laps.

