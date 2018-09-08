Subscribe for 33¢ / day
NASCAR
NASCAR

Cup Series

Brickyard 400 lineup

Saturday qualifying ccd.; race today

(Starting positions determined by owner points)

At Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Lap length: 2.5 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota.

2. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford.

3. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota.

4. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford.

5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford.

6. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford.

7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet.

8. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford.

9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford.

10. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet.

12. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford.

13. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota.

14. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet.

15. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet.

16. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford.

17. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet.

18. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet.

19. (21) Paul Menard, Ford.

20. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota.

21. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet.

22. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet.

23. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet.

24. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet.

25. (38) David Ragan, Ford.

26. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford.

27. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet.

28. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet.

29. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford.

30. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet.

31. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford.

32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.

33. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet.

34. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet.

35. (23) JJ Yeley, Toyota.

36. (51) David Starr, Chevrolet.

37. (96) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota.

38. (7) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet.

39. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota.

40. (52) BJ McLeod, Ford.

