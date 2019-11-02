Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Energy Series

After Saturday qualifying; race today

At Texas Motor SpeedwayFort Worth, TexasLap length: 1.50 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 189.707 mph.

2. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188.890.

3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 188.712.

4. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 188.436.

5. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 188.357.

6. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 188.317.

7. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 188.003.

8. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 187.976.

9. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 187.931.

10. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 187.891.

11. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 187.793.

12. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 187.735.

13. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 187.617.

14. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 187.389.

15. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 187.233.

16. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 187.201.

17. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 187.091.

18. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 186.845.

19. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.845.

20. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 186.761.

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 186.754.

22. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 186.651.

23. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 186.619.

24. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 186.606.

25. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 186.522.

26. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 186.316.

27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 186.181.

28. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 186.091.

29. (36) John H. Nemechek, Ford, 185.586.

30. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 185.420.

31. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 185.344.

32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 184.970.

33. (32) Corey Lajoie, Ford, 184.231.

34. (53) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 182.840.

35. (27) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 182.229.

36. (52) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 181.026.

37. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 181.020.

38. (15) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 179.850.

39. (51) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 178.347.

40. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 176.200.

