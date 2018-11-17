Try 1 month for 99¢
Auto racing clip art
Buy Now

NASCAR

Cup Series

Ford EcoBoost 400 lineup

Friday's qualifying; race today

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 173.863 mph.

2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 173.622.

3. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 173.539.

4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 173.433.

5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 173.366.

6. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 172.535.

7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 172.507.

8. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 172.430.

9. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 172.403.

10. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 172.353.

11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 172.029.

12. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 171.942.

13. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 172.529.

14. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 172.518.

15. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 172.276.

16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.243.

17. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 172.199.

18. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 172.002.

19. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 171.953.

20. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 171.559.

21. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 171.527.

22. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 171.369.

23. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 171.027.

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 170.708.

25. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 172.013.

26. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 171.827.

27. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 171.233.

28. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 170.800.

29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 170.498.

30. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 169.715.

31. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 169.651.

32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 168.951.

33. (23) JJ Yeley, Ford, 167.198.

34. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 167.002.

35. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 166.898.

36. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, 164.424.

37. (97) Tanner Berryhill, Toyota, 162.955.

38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 161.609.

39. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 0.000.

Xfinity Series

Ford EcoBoost 300

At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead, Fla.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

Pole position in parentheses

1. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

3. (3) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.

4. (10) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.

6. (12) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200.

7. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 199.

9. (14) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199.

10. (9) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 199.

11. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 199.

12. (11) Ryan Reed, Ford, 199.

13. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 199.

14. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 199.

15. (15) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 199.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 140.515 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 8 Minutes, 06 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 6.902 Seconds. Caution Flags: 2 for 10 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments