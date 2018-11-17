NASCAR
Cup Series
Ford EcoBoost 400 lineup
Friday's qualifying; race today
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 173.863 mph.
2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 173.622.
3. (78) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 173.539.
4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 173.433.
5. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 173.366.
6. (41) Kurt Busch, Ford, 172.535.
7. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 172.507.
8. (31) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 172.430.
9. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 172.403.
10. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 172.353.
11. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 172.029.
12. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 171.942.
13. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 172.529.
14. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 172.518.
15. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 172.276.
16. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 172.243.
17. (6) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 172.199.
18. (19) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 172.002.
19. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 171.953.
20. (47) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 171.559.
21. (1) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 171.527.
22. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 171.369.
23. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 171.027.
24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 170.708.
25. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 172.013.
26. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 171.827.
27. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 171.233.
28. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 170.800.
29. (32) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 170.498.
30. (95) Regan Smith, Chevrolet, 169.715.
31. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 169.651.
32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 168.951.
33. (23) JJ Yeley, Ford, 167.198.
34. (72) Corey LaJoie, Chevrolet, 167.002.
35. (99) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 166.898.
36. (51) BJ McLeod, Ford, 164.424.
37. (97) Tanner Berryhill, Toyota, 162.955.
38. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 161.609.
39. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 0.000.
Xfinity Series
Ford EcoBoost 300
At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Homestead, Fla.
Lap length: 1.5 miles
Pole position in parentheses
1. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.
2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.
3. (3) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.
4. (10) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 200.
5. (5) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200.
6. (12) Ryan Preece, Toyota, 200.
7. (6) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.
8. (8) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 199.
9. (14) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 199.
10. (9) Matt Tifft, Chevrolet, 199.
11. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 199.
12. (11) Ryan Reed, Ford, 199.
13. (13) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 199.
14. (7) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 199.
15. (15) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 199.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 140.515 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hours, 8 Minutes, 06 Seconds. Margin of Victory: 6.902 Seconds. Caution Flags: 2 for 10 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 4 drivers.
