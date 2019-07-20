Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Cup Series

Foxwood 301 lineup

Friday's qualifying; Race today

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap Length: 1.053 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 136.384 mph.

2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 136.311.

3. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 136.238.

4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 136.189.

5. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 136.116.

6. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 136.082.

7. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 135.990.

8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 135.893.

9. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 135.883.

10. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 135.844.

11. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 135.723.

12. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 135.709.

13. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 135.607.

14. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 135.496.

15. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 135.395.

16. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 135.236.

17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 134.577.

18. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 134.572.

19. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 134.553.

20. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 134.435.

21. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 134.269.

22. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 134.113.

23. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 133.962.

24. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 133.938.

25. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 133.525.

26. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 133.189.

27. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 133.091.

28. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 133.021.

29. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 132.919.

30. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 132.831.

31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 132.030.

32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 130.815.

33. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 129.529.

34. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 128.845.

35. (51) Andy Seuss, Ford, 128.376.

36. (52) Austin Theriault, Chevrolet, 123.366.

37. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 0.000.

Xfinity Series

ROXOR 200

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Loudon, N.H.

Lap length: 1.053 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (2) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

2. (1) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

3. (8) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

4. (11) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (4) Paul Menard(i), Ford, 200.

6. (5) Chase Briscoe‥, Ford, 200.

7. (9) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (15) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

9. (6) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200.

10. (10) Noah Gragson‥, Chevrolet, 200.

Also

11. (16) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner 104.365 mph. Time of Race 2 Hrs, 1 Mins, 39 Secs. Margin of Victory: 4.068 Seconds. Caution Flags: 5 for 28 laps. Lead Changes: 5 among 3 drivers.

