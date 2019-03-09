NASCAR
Monster Cup Series
TicketGuardian 500 lineup
Friday's qualifying; race today
At ISM Raceway
Avondale, Ariz.
Car number in parentheses
1. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 141.287 mph
2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 140.171
3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 140.007
4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 139.855
5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 139.849
6. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 139.768
7. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 139.567
8. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 139.411
9. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 139.206
10. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 138.991
11. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 138.846
12. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 138.664
13. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 138.867
14. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 138.803
15. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 138.803
16. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 138.766
17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 138.739
18. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 138.696
19. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 138.520
20. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 138.435
21. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 138.329
22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 137.452
23. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 136.939
24. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 136.830
25. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 136.804
26. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 136.560
27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 136.514
28. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 136.472
29. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 136.457
30. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 136.307
31. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 134.786
32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 134.444
33. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 133.388
34. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 129.636
35. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 125.672
36. (52) Bayley Currey, Ford, 0.000
Xfinity Series
iK9 Service Dog 200
At ISM Raceway
Avondale, Ariz.
Lap length: 1.00 miles
(Start position in parentheses)
1. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.
2. (9) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 40.
3. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 48.
4. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 0, 37.
5. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 0, 47.
6. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 0, 31.
7. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 0, 30.
8. (5) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 36.
9. (13) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 33.
10. (15) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 30.
11. (6) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 36.
12. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 27.
13. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 24.
14. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 32.
15. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 22.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 100.424 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 59 minutes, 30 seconds. Margin of Victory: 3.025 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 35 laps. Lead Changes: 12 among 5 drivers.
Top 10 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 169; 2. C.Bell, 165; 3. C.Custer, 158; 4. M.Annett, 147; 5. B.Jones, 147; 6. A.Cindric, 141; 7. J.Nemechek, 140; 8. N.Gragson, 130; 9. J.Allgaier, 128; 10. R.Sieg, 126.
