NASCAR

Monster Cup Series

TicketGuardian 500 lineup

Friday's qualifying; race today

At ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Car number in parentheses

1. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 141.287 mph

2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 140.171

3. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 140.007

4. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 139.855

5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 139.849

6. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 139.768

7. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 139.567

8. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 139.411

9. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 139.206

10. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 138.991

11. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 138.846

12. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 138.664

13. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 138.867

14. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 138.803

15. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 138.803

16. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 138.766

17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 138.739

18. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 138.696

19. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 138.520

20. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 138.435

21. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 138.329

22. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 137.452

23. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 136.939

24. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 136.830

25. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 136.804

26. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 136.560

27. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 136.514

28. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 136.472

29. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 136.457

30. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 136.307

31. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 134.786

32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 134.444

33. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 133.388

34. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 129.636

35. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 125.672

36. (52) Bayley Currey, Ford, 0.000

Xfinity Series

iK9 Service Dog 200

At ISM Raceway

Avondale, Ariz.

Lap length: 1.00 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (3) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 200 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (9) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 40.

3. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 48.

4. (4) Cole Custer, Ford, 200, 0, 37.

5. (8) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 0, 47.

6. (12) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200, 0, 31.

7. (11) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 0, 30.

8. (5) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 36.

9. (13) John H. Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 33.

10. (15) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 30.

11. (6) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 36.

12. (10) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 27.

13. (14) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200, 0, 24.

14. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 32.

15. (19) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 199, 0, 22.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 100.424 mph. Time of Race: 1 hour, 59 minutes, 30 seconds. Margin of Victory: 3.025 seconds. Caution Flags: 4 for 35 laps. Lead Changes: 12 among 5 drivers.

Top 10 in Points: 1. T.Reddick, 169; 2. C.Bell, 165; 3. C.Custer, 158; 4. M.Annett, 147; 5. B.Jones, 147; 6. A.Cindric, 141; 7. J.Nemechek, 140; 8. N.Gragson, 130; 9. J.Allgaier, 128; 10. R.Sieg, 126.

