NASCAR
Monster Energy Series
ROVAL 400 lineup
Friday qualifying; race today
At Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
Concord, N.C.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 103.198 mph.
2. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 103.078.
3. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 103.037.
4. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 102.893.
5. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 102.838.
6. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 102.383.
7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 102.359.
8. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 101.769.
9. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 101.737.
10. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 101.587.
11. (2) Brad Keselowski,Ford, 101.486.
12. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 101.449.
13. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 101.953.
14. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 101.943.
15. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 101.887.
16. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 101.881.
17. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 101.871.
18. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 101.862.
19. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 101.732.
20. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 101.696.
21. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 101.566.
22. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 101.542.
23. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 101.461.
24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 101.148.
25. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 101.136.
26. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 101.077.
27. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 100.520.
28. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 100.507.
29. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 100.480.
30. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 100.346.
31. (51) Cody Ware, Chevrolet, 99.169.
32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 98.618.
33. (66) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 97.896.
34. (53) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet, 97.602.
35. (52) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 97.363.
36. (36) Matt Tifft,Ford, 0.000.
37. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 0.000.
38. (77) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 0.000.
39. (27) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 0.000.
40. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 0.000.
Xfinity Series
Drive For The Cure 250
At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Concord, North Carolina
Lap Length 1.5 miles
(Starting position in parentheses)
1. (5) A J Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 67.
2. (2) Tyler Reddick (P), Chevrolet, 67.
3. (3) Austin Cindric (P), Ford, 67.
4. (7) Justin Allgaier (P), Chevrolet, 67.
5. (12) Noah Gragson‥ (P), Chevrolet, 67.
6. (6) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 67.
7. (14) John Hunter Nemechek‥ (P), Chevrolet, 67.
8. (4) Cole Custer (P), Ford, 67.
9. (1) Chase Briscoe‥ (P), Ford, 67.
10. (13) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 67.
11. (8) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 67.
12. (11) Christopher Bell (P), Toyota, 67.
13. (22) Harrison Burton(i), Toyota, 67.
14. (19) Lawson Aschenbach, Chevrolet, 67.
15. (23) Michael Annett (P), Chevrolet, 67.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 73.726 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 6 Mins, 30 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.386 Seconds. Caution Flags: 7 for 14 laps. Lead Changes: 7 among 6 drivers.
