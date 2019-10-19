Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Monster Energy Series

Hollywood Casino 400 lineup

After Saturday's qualifying; race today

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 178.047 mph.

2. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 177.842.

3. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 177.754.

4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 177.667.

5. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 177.637.

6. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 177.585.

7. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 177.497.

8. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 177.363.

9. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 177.352.

10. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 177.328.

11. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 177.258.

12. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 177.253.

13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 177.189.

14. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 177.067.

15. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 176.945.

16. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 176.933.

17. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 176.794.

18. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 176.771.

19. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 176.626.

20. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 176.615.

21. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 176.442.

22. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 176.401.

23. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 176.292.

24. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 176.275.

25. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 175.655.

26. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 175.308.

27. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 174.876.

28. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 174.870.

29. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 174.689.

30. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 174.171.

31. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 173.712.

32. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 172.651.

33. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 172.166.

34. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 172.095.

35. (52) Garrett Smithley, Ford, 172.051.

36. (51) JJ Yeley, Ford, 171.461.

37. (53) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 169.881.

38. (77) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 168.334.

39. (66) Joey Gase, Toyota, 162.700.

40. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, no speed.

Xfinity Series

Kansas Lottery 300

At Kansas Speedway

Kansas City, Kan.

Lap length: 1.5 miles

(Starting position in parentheses)

1. (2) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200 laps.

2. (4) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200.

3. (11) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 200.

4. (38) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200.

5. (7) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200.

6. (6) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 200.

7. (12) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200.

8. (15) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 200.

9. (13) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 200.

10. (9) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 200.

11. (5) Cole Custer, Ford, 200.

12. (1) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 200.

13. (10) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200.

14. (23) Ray Black II, Chevrolet, 200.

15. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, 199.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 119.074 mph. Time of Race: 2 hours, 31 minutes, 10 seconds. Margin of Victory: 0.272 seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 41 laps. Lead Changes: 12 among 5 drivers.

