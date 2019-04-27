Auto racing clip art

NASCAR

Cup Series

Talladega lineup

Saturday's qualifying; Race today

At Talladega Speedway

Talladega, Ala.

(Car number in parentheses)

1. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 192.544 mph.

2. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 192.131.

3. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 191.723.

4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191.654.

5. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 191.436.

6. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 191.378.

7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.214.

8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.092.

9. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 190.894.

10. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 190.784.

11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 190.753.

12. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 190.563.

13. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 190.340.

14. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 190.317.

15. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 190.211.

16. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 189.928.

17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 189.921.

18. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 189.823.

19. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 189.812.

20. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 189.691.

21. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 189.552.

22. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 189.275.

23. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 189.264.

24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 189.197.

25. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 188.879.

26. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 188.441.

27. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188.426.

28. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 188.245.

29. (62) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 187.141.

30. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 186.780.

31. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 186.398.

32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 186.369.

33. (81) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 186.188.

34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 184.865.

35. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 183.867.

36. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 183.800.

37. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 183.505.

38. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 183.459.

39. (52) Stanton Barrett, Chevrolet, 180.734.

40. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 180.176.

Xfinity Series

MoneyLion 300

Talladega Superspeedway

Talledega, Ala.

1. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 113.

2. (8) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 113.

3. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 113.

4. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 113.

5. (17) Austin Cindric, Ford, 113.

6. (15) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 113.

7. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 113.

8. (16) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 113.

9. (22) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 113.

10. (18) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, 113.

Also

31. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, Accident, 95.

RACE STATISTICS

Average Speed of Winner: 126.976 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 22 Mins, 2 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.127 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 34 laps. Lead Changes: 16 among 10 drivers.

