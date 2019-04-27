NASCAR
Cup Series
Talladega lineup
Saturday's qualifying; Race today
At Talladega Speedway
Talladega, Ala.
(Car number in parentheses)
1. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 192.544 mph.
2. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 192.131.
3. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 191.723.
4. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 191.654.
5. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 191.436.
6. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 191.378.
7. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 191.214.
8. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 191.092.
9. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 190.894.
10. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 190.784.
11. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 190.753.
12. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 190.563.
13. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 190.340.
14. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 190.317.
15. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 190.211.
16. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 189.928.
17. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 189.921.
18. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 189.823.
19. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 189.812.
20. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 189.691.
21. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 189.552.
22. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 189.275.
23. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 189.264.
24. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 189.197.
25. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 188.879.
26. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 188.441.
27. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 188.426.
28. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 188.245.
29. (62) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 187.141.
30. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 186.780.
31. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 186.398.
32. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 186.369.
33. (81) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 186.188.
34. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 184.865.
35. (96) Parker Kligerman, Toyota, 183.867.
36. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 183.800.
37. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 183.505.
38. (77) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 183.459.
39. (52) Stanton Barrett, Chevrolet, 180.734.
40. (51) Cody Ware, Ford, 180.176.
Xfinity Series
MoneyLion 300
Talladega Superspeedway
Talledega, Ala.
1. (2) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 113.
2. (8) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 113.
3. (10) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 113.
4. (9) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 113.
5. (17) Austin Cindric, Ford, 113.
6. (15) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 113.
7. (5) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 113.
8. (16) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 113.
9. (22) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 113.
10. (18) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, 113.
Also
31. (1) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, Accident, 95.
RACE STATISTICS
Average Speed of Winner: 126.976 mph. Time of Race: 2 Hrs, 22 Mins, 2 Secs. Margin of Victory: 0.127 Seconds. Caution Flags: 8 for 34 laps. Lead Changes: 16 among 10 drivers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.